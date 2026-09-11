Hull's Thomas unharmed after flipping car in accident near training ground

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Sept 11 - Hull City forward Sorba Thomas escaped "completely unscathed" after he was involved in a crash near their training ground that flipped his car upside down, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Images of his overturned car with shattered glass on a narrow street went viral on social media.

"Hull City is relieved to confirm that Sorba Thomas is unharmed following a road traffic accident near to the club's Cottingham training ground," the club said in a statement.

"The club is aware of images of Sorba's car circulating on social media and can reassure supporters that he has sustained no injuries and emerged from his vehicle completely unscathed."

Hull, who are third in the league standings after three games, visit Chelsea on Saturday. REUTERS