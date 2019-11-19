Football: Huge strides for three lions

PRISTINA (Kosovo) • Gareth Southgate feels England are more advanced at this point of their Euro 2020 campaign than they were for last year's World Cup as he relished the conviction that is running through his young team.

The manager watched the Three Lions round off their Group A qualifiers with a 4-0 win at Kosovo on Sunday night.

While the result was gilded by three goals in the final 11 minutes, England will now be one of the top six seeds, something Southgate believes is a sign of their progress since reaching the last four in Russia.

Harry Kane scored again, becoming the first England player to do so in every qualifier, while Mason Mount and Harry Winks registered their first international goals.

Marcus Rashford was the other scorer and Southgate reflected on having secured seven wins from their eight qualification ties, with 37 strikes in the process.

"I would say we're definitely further ahead than we were heading into the World Cup, but we've made massive strides in this period," he said. "We've got to make sure that to get the level of performance next summer, we have to improve in the way that we did over that spell.

"The team have belief, for sure. You can see the confidence. They don't come into these matches worrying about what might go wrong.

"What we don't know, because we haven't had those tests more recently against the top eight or 10 (nations), is exactly how we're going to cope in those moments.

"And to win the European Championship is, at the moment, no easier than the World Cup.

"The final four at the World Cup were all European and you've got to add Spain, Germany, (defending champions) Portugal and all the others into that. It's a really high-level tournament."

Although Southgate admitted he did not know if it was a good thing to be one of the top seeds at next year's Euros, there is no doubt that winning matches is a good habit.

He added: "The reality is we don't know how important the seeding is but, for sure, if we'd have finished second and got a stinker of a draw, then we'd be getting pelters.

"So, better to win the group and control as much of our destiny as we can. The good thing is that whoever comes to play us knows they're in for a tough game.

"We've got to have some confidence about what we're doing. That said, we've got a lot to keep improving on and we know that. None of us are complacent in any way.

"We keep pushing the players for the fine details of the game all the time and they're hungry for that, which is a really good sign for us."

