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‘Huge dream’ to play for England with Jude, says Jobe Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham (centre) in action against Arsenal's Christos Tzolis, during a friendly in August 2026.

DORTMUND, Germany - Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham said on Nov 7 he hoped to fulfil a “huge dream” by playing alongside brother Jude after being called up to the England squad.

On Nov 6, England manager Thomas Tuchel named Jobe, 21, in England’s 25-man squad for November’s Nations League fixtures with Croatia and Spain.

Speaking after Dortmund’s 2-1 home win over Elversberg in the Bundesliga, Jobe said he and brother had acted out playing together for England when they were kids.

“It’s really good. I don’t want to get too carried away, but it’s obviously a big dream for me and for Jude as well,” the younger Bellingham told DAZN.

“Since we were young, we reenacted that so many times in the garden or wherever, in the park, playing for England together.

“So it’s a huge dream. It’s not happened yet, so I don’t want to jinx or say it too early, but yeah, I’m really excited.”

Jobe has captained England’s under-21s, but this is his first senior call-up.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude, 23, who also made his England debut while playing for Dortmund, now has 60 England caps.

Jobe took time to adapt to the Bundesliga since joining in 2025 but has impressed this season and has become an established member of Dortmund’s starting XI.

Speaking on Nov 6, Dortmund coach Niko Kovac praised Jobe’s development and dedication to improving his game.

“He is really a complete football freak. He studies his own game and the games of other players to learn from the best in his position.

“And he’s a really great lad and he’s got an excellent attitude. I’m really happy for him that he can now wear the jersey of his national team next to his brother.

“It’s something quite special, not just to play for your country, but to play alongside your brother. It’s incredible.” AFP