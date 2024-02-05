Hudson-Odoi stunner earns Forest draw at 10-man Bournemouth

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - February 4, 2024 Nottingham Forest's Andrew Omobamidele in action with AFC Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke REUTERS/Peter Nicholls LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS.
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - February 4, 2024 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White in action with AFC Bournemouth's Adam Smith REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - February 4, 2024 AFC Bournemouth's Philip Billing reacts after being shown a red card by referee Rebecca Welch REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - February 4, 2024 AFC Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly in action with Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

A fantastic strike from Callum Hudson-Odoi earned struggling Nottingham Forest a welcome point in a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Former Chelsea forward Hudson-Odoi scored with a curling shot from outside the box following a well-drilled Forest free-kick routine in first-half stoppage time to draw his side level after they fell behind to an early Bournemouth goal.

Bournemouth started brightly, taking the lead from a Lloyd Kelly corner in the fifth minute, with Justin Kluivert firing the hosts in front from point-blank range after latching on to Luis Sinisterra's knock on.

Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men in the 84th minute of a scrappy second half, when substitute Philip Billing was shown a straight red card for a nasty foul on Hudson-Odoi, but Forest could not make their numerical advantage count.

The point moved Forest up a place to 16th in the table on 21 points, above Luton Town, while Bournemouth climbed above Fulham into 12th. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top