Howe agrees on deal with Newcastle

LONDON • Eddie Howe is on the verge of becoming Newcastle United's new manager after agreeing a 21/2-year deal in principle with the club's Saudi Arabian-led owners.

According to The Guardian newspaper, the former Bournemouth boss impressed during an interview last week with Newcastle director Amanda Staveley, but the board opted to offer the job to current Villarreal coach, Unai Emery.

However, Emery said on Thursday that he was "100 per cent committed" to the Spanish La Liga side and the Magpies have now turned their attention to Howe to replace Steve Bruce.

Englishman Howe may not be the most sought-after manager, but many former England players have backed the 43-year-old to succeed at St James' Park.

"Eddie Howe has good stock in the footballing world, in footballing circles," said Dion Dublin.

"He plays good stuff and he coaches very well. The players that (train with) him seem to enjoy playing for him. I don't think it is a bad thing at all. It would be a very good appointment."

Fellow former striker Michael Owen tweeted: "I'd say that's a very smart move by the club. I've had the privilege of working with him over the last year or two on The @premierleague world feed and he's extremely knowledgeable. He also strikes me as a very good man manager."

Howe, who has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth last year, made his name by taking the unfashionable club from the fourth tier to a five-year spell in the Premier League during his reign.

He departed Bournemouth after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed in August last year.

Newcastle's assistant manager Graeme Jones was placed in temporary charge when Bruce left by mutual consent last month.

The Magpies, who travel to Brighton in the Premier League today, are without a win in 10 league games this season and sit just one place off the bottom of the table.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

BRIGHTON V NEWCASTLE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am