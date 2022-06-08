Blatter, Platini trial kicks off

LAUSANNE • Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, once the chiefs of world and European football, are set to face trial today over a suspected fraudulent payment that shook the sport and torpedoed their time at the top.

Former Fifa president Blatter, 86, and Platini, 66, start a two-week trial at Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona, following a mammoth investigation that began in 2015 and lasted six years.

The pair are being tried over a two million Swiss franc (S$2.8 million) payment in 2011 to Platini, who was in charge of European football's governing body Uefa.

They are accused of having, to the detriment of Fifa, illegally obtained the payment, plus social security contributions of 229,126 francs, in favour of Platini.

The Frenchman "submitted to Fifa in 2011 an allegedly fictitious invoice for a (alleged) debt still existing for his activity as an adviser for Fifa in the years 1998 to 2002," according to the court.

The defendants are both accused of fraud and forgery of a document. Blatter is accused of misappropriation and criminal mismanagement, while Platini is accused of participating in those offences.

The indictment was filed by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG).

The trial will conclude on June 22, with the three judges delivering their verdict on July 8. The defendants could face up to five years' imprisonment or a fine.

In the trial, the defence and the prosecution agree on one point: Platini was employed as an adviser to Blatter between 1998 and 2002. They signed a contract in 1999 for an annual remuneration of 300,000 francs.

"The compensation agreed in accordance with this contract was invoiced by Platini on each occasion and paid in full by Fifa," said the OAG. But more than eight years after the end of his advisory role, the former France captain "demanded a payment in the amount of two million francs", the OAG alleged.

"With Blatter's involvement, Fifa made a payment to Platini in said amount at the beginning of 2011. The evidence gathered by the OAG has corroborated that this payment to Platini was made without a legal basis. This payment damaged Fifa's assets and unlawfully enriched Platini," the federal prosecution alleges.

The men insist that they had, from the outset, orally agreed to an annual salary of one million francs.

"It is outstanding salary, owed by Fifa, under oral contract and paid under conditions of the most perfect legality. Nothing else! I acted, as in all my life and career, with the utmost honesty," Platini told Agence France-Presse.

Blatter also insisted the matter was "correctly declared as a salary payment, accounted for accordingly and approved by all the relevant bodies of Fifa".

As a civil party, Fifa wants to be reimbursed the money paid in 2011 so that it is "returned to the one and only purpose for which it was intended: football", its lawyer Catherine Hohl-Chirazi told AFP.

Blatter joined Fifa in 1975, became its general secretary in 1981 and the president of world football's governing body in 1998.

He was forced to stand down in 2015 and was banned by Fifa for eight years, later reduced to six, over ethics breaches for authorising the payment to Platini, allegedly made in his own interests rather than Fifa's.

Platini was Uefa's president from January 2007 to December 2015. He appealed against his initial eight-year suspension at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which reduced it to four years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

How the football scandal has played out 

  • May 27, 2015: Swiss authorities arrest seven top Fifa officials, as part of a United States probe into widespread corruption in world football's governing body.
  • June 1: US authorities claim that Fifa secretary-general Jerome Valcke was at the centre of a US$10 million (S$13.8 million) bribe to ex-Fifa executive committee member Jack Warner in exchange for helping South Africa secure the rights to host the 2010 World Cup.
  • June 2: Blatter announces his decision to resign as Fifa president after 17 years, amid rumours he will soon be investigated on charges of fraud and corruption.
  • July 29: Platini announces his candidacy to replace Blatter.
  • Aug 7: Fifa launches an internal investigation into the corruption allegations.
  • Sept 25: Criminal proceedings open against Blatter by Swiss prosecutors regarding an alleged "disloyal payment" made to Platini in 2011. The pair deny wrongdoing.
  • Oct 8: Blatter and Platini are handed provisional 90-day bans from all football-related activities.
  • Oct 9: Blatter lodges an appeal in a bid to have his suspension annulled. A day later, Platini files his appeal as well.
  • Oct 16: Blatter discloses details of a two million Swiss francs payment to Platini in 2011 for work carried out for Fifa, which is the reason behind their suspensions.
  • Oct 19: Platini admits a lack of a contract for the payment, insisting that it was instead "a gentleman's agreement".
  • Nov 18: Blatter and Platini's bans are upheld by the Fifa Appeals Committee.
  • Nov 20: Platini files an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
  • Dec 21: Fifa's Ethics Committee announces eight-year bans from all football-related activities for Blatter and Platini.
  • Feb 15, 2016: Platini vows to clear his name at an appeal hearing. Blatter vows the same three days later.
  • Feb 25: The duo's eight-year bans are reduced to six years.
  • May 9: Platini resigns as Uefa president after ban is further reduced to four years.

