How the EPL title race panned out

3rd minute

City 0 Villa 0

Liverpool 0 Wolves 1

The Reds get off to a bad start as Wolves' Raul Jimenez passes to Pedro Neto, who shoots into the bottom-left corner from inside the box.

• City 91 pts, Liverpool 89 pts

24th min

City 0 Villa 0

Liverpool 1 Wolves 1

Collecting a classy through ball from Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane darts into the box and unleashes a shot inside the left post to equalise for Liverpool.

• City 91 pts, Liverpool 90 pts

37th min

City 0 Villa 1

Liverpool 1 Wolves 1

Aston Villa's Matty Cash sneaks into the box to get to a whipped cross from Lucas Digne and then heads in from close range.

• City 90 pts, Liverpool 90 pts

* City +5 goal difference

69th min

City 0 Villa 2

Liverpool 1 Wolves 1

Villa's Ollie Watkins gets to the ball and heads it over the defence to Philippe Coutinho, who meets it and fires it into the back of the net.

• City 90 pts, Liverpool 90 pts

* City +4 goal difference

76th min

City 1 Villa 2

Liverpool 1 Wolves 1

Raheem Sterling produces a beautiful lofted cross into the box. Ilkay Gundogan then heads inside the left post to pull one back for City.

• City 90 pts, Liverpool 90 pts

* City +5 goal difference

78th min

City 2 Villa 2

Liverpool 1 Wolves 1

City's Rodri shows perfect technique and produces a first-time effort from just outside the box that goes into the bottom left corner.

• City 91 pts, Liverpool 90 pts

81st min

City 3 Villa 2

Liverpool 1 Wolves 1

Kevin de Bruyne sprays a pass out to Gundogan, and the City midfielder has an easy job to slot the ball into an empty net.

• City 93 pts, Liverpool 90 pts

84th min

City 3 Villa 2

Liverpool 2 Wolves 1

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is in the right place at the right time to get to the rebound and hits the ball low inside the left post.

• City 93 pts, Liverpool 92 pts

89th min

City 3 Villa 2

Liverpool 3 Wolves 1

Roberto Firmino manages to pass to Andrew Robertson inside the box, and the Liverpool left-back slots the ball into the bottom right corner.

• City 93 pts, Liverpool 92 pts