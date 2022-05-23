How the EPL title race panned out

3rd minute
City 0 Villa 0
Liverpool 0 Wolves 1
The Reds get off to a bad start as Wolves' Raul Jimenez passes to Pedro Neto, who shoots into the bottom-left corner from inside the box.
• City 91 pts, Liverpool 89 pts
24th min
City 0 Villa 0
Liverpool 1 Wolves 1
Collecting a classy through ball from Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane darts into the box and unleashes a shot inside the left post to equalise for Liverpool.
• City 91 pts, Liverpool 90 pts
37th min
City 0 Villa 1
Liverpool 1 Wolves 1
Aston Villa's Matty Cash sneaks into the box to get to a whipped cross from Lucas Digne and then heads in from close range.
• City 90 pts, Liverpool 90 pts
* City +5 goal difference
69th min
City 0 Villa 2
Liverpool 1 Wolves 1
Villa's Ollie Watkins gets to the ball and heads it over the defence to Philippe Coutinho, who meets it and fires it into the back of the net.
• City 90 pts, Liverpool 90 pts
* City +4 goal difference
76th min
City 1 Villa 2
Liverpool 1 Wolves 1
Raheem Sterling produces a beautiful lofted cross into the box. Ilkay Gundogan then heads inside the left post to pull one back for City.
• City 90 pts, Liverpool 90 pts
* City +5 goal difference
78th min
City 2 Villa 2
Liverpool 1 Wolves 1
City's Rodri shows perfect technique and produces a first-time effort from just outside the box that goes into the bottom left corner.
• City 91 pts, Liverpool 90 pts
81st min
City 3 Villa 2
Liverpool 1 Wolves 1
Kevin de Bruyne sprays a pass out to Gundogan, and the City midfielder has an easy job to slot the ball into an empty net.
• City 93 pts, Liverpool 90 pts
84th min
City 3 Villa 2
Liverpool 2 Wolves 1
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is in the right place at the right time to get to the rebound and hits the ball low inside the left post.
• City 93 pts, Liverpool 92 pts
89th min
City 3 Villa 2
Liverpool 3 Wolves 1
Roberto Firmino manages to pass to Andrew Robertson inside the box, and the Liverpool left-back slots the ball into the bottom right corner.
• City 93 pts, Liverpool 92 pts