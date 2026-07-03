How ball technology deprived Croatia of late equaliser in Portugal clash

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Referee Espen Eskas announces his decision following a VAR review on a Croatia goal attempt during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Croatia.

SINGAPORE – In an alternative reality, Croatia would have beaten Portugal 4-3 to advance to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

But on July 2 (July 3, Singapore time) when it rained goals in the second half of their round-of-32 match, there were also four ruled out for offside.

For the layman, a player is ruled offside if he is in his opponents’ half of the pitch, and he is nearer to the rival team’s goal line than both the ball and their second-last player at the exact moment when the ball is played to him.

Three of those calls went against the Croatians, with the last one – coming 13 minutes into added time – not just the most dramatic, but also the hardest to stomach as they lost 2-1.

Josko Gvardiol bundled in what he thought was a late equaliser to send the match into extra time, only for the video assistant referee (VAR) and a microchip in the ball to cruelly take that away, as Croatia fans whistled and threw bottles on the field in protest.

It also sparked fierce debate online on whether the goal should have been disallowed.

But thanks to technology, it was the right decision.

In their last-ditch hunt for a leveller, Ivan Perisic whipped in the ball from the left with all of his teammates onside. The ball went through to Mario Pasalic, whose touch sent it to Gvardiol to prod it in.

As the Croatians celebrated wildly, the VAR did its job to check on the goal behind the scenes.

Video footage showed that as the ball floated above the penalty area, Igor Matanovic clearly attempted to flick it on, not knowing that Pasalic had moved into an offside position behind him.

What was harder to determine, even with multiple replays, was whether Matanovic touched the ball.

This was where the Connected Ball Technology, which relies on a microchip installed in the Adidas Trionda ball, came into play.

The inertia measurement unit sensor produces a clear waveform graphic and spikes when contact is made. In this case, the spike shattered Croatia’s dreams.

On its X account, FIFA Media explained: “According to the data provided by Connected Ball Technology... it was proven that contact was made by Croatia’s #20 Igor Matanovic in the build up to the goal against Portugal, allowing the referee to correctly determine offside and disallow the goal.

“IMU sensors housed within the Trionda ball are capable of determining any slight contact, displayed to viewers in the broadcast as a ‘heartbeat graphic’, and allowing officials an unprecedented level of data to make fast, accurate decisions.”

In addition, while the ball came off Portugal’s Renato Veiga after Matanovic’s touch, Norwegian referee Espen Eskas ruled that the defender was not deliberately playing the ball and therefore did not affect the offside decision.

This is not the first time the Connected Ball Technology has been employed at this World Cup.

In Sweden’s 5-1 win over Tunisia in the group stage, Mattias Svanberg was initially ruled offside after he turned in Yasin Ayari’s free-kick for the European team’s fourth goal.

But the sensor in the ball detected the faint touch from teammate Alexander Isak in between. With Svanberg moving back onside at the point of Isak’s intervention, the goal was ruled legitimate and reinstated.

Offside goals in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Croatia 56th minute - The penalty box perimeter line showed Nikola Vlasic was clearly offside behind Joao Cancelo when he picked up the return pass from Luka Sucic before cutting back for Matanovic to score, as Croatia missed a chance to go 2-0 up. 61th minute - Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had made it 1-1 when he expertly brought down Cancelo’s long ball and lifted it over Dominik Livakovic. But the VAR and semi-automated offside system showed Ronaldo was marginally behind Josip Sutalo when the pass was made. 80th minute - From deep, Mateo Kovacic threaded a beautiful through ball for Sucic to clinically convert and make it 2-1 for Croatia. But the assistant referee lifted his flag immediately, and he was right again as replays showed Sucic was behind Nuno Mendes when the pass was made. 102th minute - The officials relied on all the technology at their disposal to determine Matanovic had touched Perisic’s cross to render Pasalic offside before his touch was converted by Gvardiol. Croatia lost their late equaliser and the match.