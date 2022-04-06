Hougang's woes continue after Balestier defeat

After twice finishing third in the last three seasons, Hougang United coach Clement Teo had at the start of this term called on his charges to deliver domestic silverware.

But six matches in, the Cheetah's campaign has gone pear-shaped. Yesterday at the Toa Payoh Stadium, it took a turn for the worse.

Hougang fell 2-1 to Balestier Khalsa in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) and now find themselves second from bottom, above developmental side Young Lions, with just five points.

Coupled with their poor end to last season, Hougang have won just once in their last nine matches.

There are mitigating factors though, like a long list of absentees. Key players Pedro Bortoluzo, Hafiz Sujad, Muhaimin Suhaimi, Afiq Noor, Idraki Adnan and Lionel Tan were all unavailable yesterday due to injuries and illness.

Teo said he was not worried about his side's start to the season and attributed their form to having to cope with a new style of play.

He also swatted away injury issues, admitting that his side had to "deal with what we have".

This year, Hougang - who were primarily a counter-attacking side last season - have adopted a possession-based approach.

Teo said: "A lot of them are not used to it yet. Last season, we were a team that relied on attacking transitions but I believe that slowly we are starting to understand how we want to play this year. We have to think longer term.

"Rome wasn't built in a day. I'm not worried. In fact, we did anticipate teething problems in the first round.

"But I am confident that, in time to come, the players will adjust and we will perform better."

Balestier, who finished seventh last year in the eight-team SPL, are playing with panache thanks to their Japanese attacking trident.

Shuhei Hoshino, Kuraba Kondo and Ryoya Taniguchi all had a hand in the Tigers' goals yesterday, with the victory pushing them up to fifth.

Hoshino struck first in the 24th minute with his fourth goal of the season, controlling a fine pass from Taniguchi before drilling home a left-footed shot.

Seven minutes after the interval, it was 2-0 after Kondo's pinpoint delivery from a corner kick was headed in by Serbian defender Ensar Bruncevic.

Hougang thought they had a lifeline in the 72nd minute when forward Sahil Suhaimi scored from Andre Moritz's rebound, but it was ruled out for offside - though replays showed he was clearly onside. Sahil did get on the scoresheet nine minutes later but it proved scant consolation.

With a second win of the season in the bag, Tigers coach Akbar Nawas wants his side to kick on.

He said: "The players believed in themselves and worked for the result and they got it.

"I hope this result gives the players confidence going forward because we've had good performances this season and ended up not getting a win.

"They deserved this today."

ANALYSIS

For all of the attacking quality Hougang possess with the likes of Lions forwards Amy Recha and Shawal Anuar, defending continues to be an issue.

Defender Kaishu Yamazaki has been used mainly in midfield this season, which makes Hougang the only senior SPL side without a foreign player in their backline.

Whether at set pieces or from open play, they appear devoid of a key figure to marshal their defence.

Their injury list continues to mount as well. Shawal was stretchered off just before half-time after colliding with Balestier defender Ho Wai Loon. Captain Fabian Kwok was also forced off with a knock in the second half.

Deepanraj Ganesan