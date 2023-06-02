Hougang United rediscovering form in turnaround under new coach Marko Kraljevic

SINGAPORE – A tactical switch, two attackers returning to form and tweaks on the training ground.

These are just three reasons behind Hougang United’s recent turnaround in fortunes. They have won two straight games for the first time this season under new coach Marko Kraljevic.

The victories, their second and third of the campaign, lifted them off the bottom of the Singapore Premier League table to eighth. Kraljevic, who replaced Firdaus Kassim after a poor start to the season, feels this has motivated his charges.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Young Lions, the German-Croat said: “When you’re winning, the players are confident and can play much better. Confidence is key and can do wonders. We need to keep the momentum (going)... the players need to express themselves.”

A significant change the 57-year-old made since taking over was deploying left back Irwan Shah as a holding midfielder, partnering him with captain Zulfahmi Arifin. This strengthens the Cheetahs defensively, Kraljevic said.

“Zulfahmi and Irwan are two intelligent players and are key because they are always there for every second ball when our players are out of position,” he said. “The understanding is much better between these two.”

Irwan, who has played the midfield position at times for previous clubs, was eager to accept the challenge and believes it improves his ability “in making quick decisions”.

The 34-year-old added: “Playing in midfield requires the ability to release the ball fast… quick thinking is key.”