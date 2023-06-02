Hougang United rediscovering form in turnaround under new coach Marko Kraljevic

SINGAPORE – A tactical switch, two attackers returning to form and tweaks on the training ground.
These are just three reasons behind Hougang United’s recent turnaround in fortunes. They have won two straight games for the first time this season under new coach Marko Kraljevic.
The victories, their second and third of the campaign, lifted them off the bottom of the Singapore Premier League table to eighth. Kraljevic, who replaced Firdaus Kassim after a poor start to the season, feels this has motivated his charges.
Ahead of Saturday’s game against Young Lions, the German-Croat said: “When you’re winning, the players are confident and can play much better. Confidence is key and can do wonders. We need to keep the momentum (going)... the players need to express themselves.”
A significant change the 57-year-old made since taking over was deploying left back Irwan Shah as a holding midfielder, partnering him with captain Zulfahmi Arifin. This strengthens the Cheetahs defensively, Kraljevic said.
“Zulfahmi and Irwan are two intelligent players and are key because they are always there for every second ball when our players are out of position,” he said. “The understanding is much better between these two.”
Irwan, who has played the midfield position at times for previous clubs, was eager to accept the challenge and believes it improves his ability “in making quick decisions”.
The 34-year-old added: “Playing in midfield requires the ability to release the ball fast… quick thinking is key.”
Up front, the Cheetahs had also struggled, losing their talisman Kristijan Krajcek to a five-week injury after just two weeks into the season. Winger Gabriel Quak had a troubled start too, with no goals in eight appearances.
But in the last two wins, the duo showed the damage they can inflict on opponents, scoring twice and assisting once each, prompting praise from Kraljevic.
He said: “Krajcek is one of the best foreigners in the league. He gives options in attack and brings aggression to midfield. Gabriel always finds himself in goalscoring positions. He was unlucky not to score (in the first eight games).”
Zulfahmi revealed that during training, Kraljevic has been urging the attackers to express themselves and also worked on a lot of one-versus-one situations defensively.
“Marko really instilled discipline and intensity in our defending, especially in transition. He demands a lot from every individual,” the 31-year-old added.
A win over the Young Lions on Saturday will see the Cheetahs climb to sixth in the nine-team table.
However, Zulfahmi insists that they will not dwell on their league position, saying: “We only focus on working hard and getting the wins.
“We have our roles and responsibilities. Everyone knows their own quality and will give their best. Whoever we face doesn’t matter.”
Kraljevic believes it will be tough for them to finish in the top three, so it will be crucial to perform in the Singapore Cup.
Last season, Hougang won the knockout competition for their first piece of silverware, earning them a place in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup. That remains their goal this season.
“The club’s target is to play in the AFC Cup,” Kraljevic added.
- Additional reporting by Ryan Wong