After a draw against defending champions Lion City Sailors, Hougang United technical director Akbar Nawas (centre) has to pick up the pieces after six straight losses.

SINGAPORE – As Hougang United head coach Akbar Nawas celebrates his 51st birthday on Nov 28, there are few presents he wants more than three points.

And even as the Cheetahs smart from a wretched run of form – which Akbar calls “one of the most challenging periods” of his career – they have the chance to deliver this much-needed gift when they take on his former side Balestier Khalsa in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) match that evening .

The Hougang technical director took over head coach responsibilities after Pannarai Pansiri left at the end of last season and has been tasked with developing the club’s direction, football philosophy and coaching structure for the long term.

A bright start to the season – marked by a 2-0 lead against defending champions Lion City Sailors that ended with an encouraging 2-2 draw – has been followed by six straight defeats with just two more goals scored and 17 conceded, and the Cheetahs sit bottom of the eight-team league after the first round of fixtures.

Worryingly, they have had as many red cards as goals scored, with their local players yet to open their accounts, as they earned the wrath of their fan club Hougang Hools who have demanded better from the team during this losing streak.

Akbar, who has coached in the Philippines, Thailand and won the Indian Football League in 2019, told The Straits Times: “A win would be a very nice birthday present, but the most important thing is getting the result for the club, the players and our supporters.

“We have had periods in games where we showed that we can compete, but we have not been consistent enough over 90 minutes. We have made mistakes at important moments, particularly in our defensive organisation, individual duels, transitions and decision-making, which can have a big impact on results.

“As head coach, I take responsibility for the team’s performances, and it is my job to find solutions and help the players improve. Results are part of football, and I understand the pressure that comes with them, but I cannot spend my energy worrying about decisions outside my control.

“This is a test of my character and experience, and my responsibility is to continue doing my job professionally and give my best to the club.”

It has been a season of flux for Hougang, who made the most changes outside of developmental side Young Lions, as they brought in 18 players and released 16, including loan moves.

They have the second-highest number of first-team imports, but among their 13 foreign players – just one fewer than the Sailors – only Ecuadorian centre-back Washington Jaramillo remains from last season, and former Albirex Niigata goalkeeper Takahiro Koga and winger Arya Igami are the other players to have SPL experience.

Hougang skipper Zulqarnaen Suzliman, a newcomer from the Sailors, said: “With quite a number of new players coming in, naturally it takes time for everyone to understand each other’s strengths, playing styles and expectations.

“Some players didn’t have a proper pre-season with the team and some joined halfway, so one of our biggest challenges has been to find consistency and developing that understanding, especially during competitive matches where there isn’t always much time to work things out.

“Obviously, it’s been a difficult period for everyone. Nobody in the team is happy with the results but the mood in the camp is still positive, and the boys are continuing to work hard. The second round gives us a fresh opportunity to put things right, and that’s what we’re focused on.”

The wounded Tigers, who lost 4-0 to the Sailors and 3-2 to FC Jurong in their last two games, may provide some respite as the sixth -placed team are struggling themselves, with seven points from seven matches.

Due to budget constraints, they have just seven foreign signings, the joint-lowest in the league alongside Young Lions, and centre-back Jun Kobayashi is already out for the season with a back injury without making a single appearance for Balestier, while fellow defender Shakir Hamzah is also out injured.

Tigers coach Marko Kraljevic, who was at Hougang from 2022 to 2024, bemoaned bad luck during his side’s losses to Tanjong Pagar United (4-3) and FC Jurong (3-2) , who are both three points ahead .

The 61-year-old Croat said: “We have played well but lost games, and we want to go all out for three points to close the gap with the mid-table teams.

“It will be a very hard game against Hougang, who have good individual players, so I’m not quite sure what the problem is over there.”

Akbar called upon his team to take collective responsibility at both ends – not just relying on strikers or imports to score, or just on the defence of 2021 Golden Glove winner Takahiro Koga to keep a clean sheet.

He said: “We need better attacking connections throughout the team, better movement, more support around the ball and more players arriving in dangerous areas. We also need to improve our pressure on the ball, our protection of space, our communication, our management of crosses and our defending of individual situations.

“My message to the players is simple: stay together, remain professional and take responsibility. We cannot change what has happened in the previous matches, but we can control our preparation, attitude and performance in the next game.”

Geylang International v Tanjong Pagar United (Nov 27, 7.30pm, Our Tampines Hub)

A 5-0 humbling by the Sailors was a reality check for Geylang, who had topped the table until then, and their response against a much-improved Tanjong Pagar side will show if they have the stomach to sustain a title challenge .

Tampines Rovers v FC Jurong (Nov 29, 7.30pm, Our Tampines Hub)

Currently, the Stags look like the only team capable of challenging the Sailors for the title this season, and should learn from how they almost let slip a 3-0 lead in October’s 3-2 win over Jurong, who ended a four-game winless run with a 3-2 win over Balestier in the last matchweek .

Young Lions v Lion City Sailors (Nov 29, 7.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

Remarkably, the Young Lions are the last SPL team to score against the Sailors but that was in a 6-1 loss. Since then the defending champions have won their last four league games with a combined score of 17-0 to top the table and they will be favourites to stay there.