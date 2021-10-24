Hotshots Ronaldo and Salah ready to take centre stage

LONDON • Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah will go head to head for the right to be billed as the English Premier League's top dog when Manchester United face Liverpool at Old Trafford today.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp already feels he has the best player on the pitch, hailing Egyptian forward Salah as the "best player in the world".

The forward has been in superb form, with his sublime strikes against Manchester City and Watford already goal-of-the-season contenders, and he is also joint-top of the league's scoring chart with seven strikes.

But Ronaldo, four behind, has also chipped in his own series of crucial goals, underlining his superstar status. Without a win in their last three league games, United are four points behind Liverpool (18).

The Red Devils need their Portuguese talisman to continue his knack of rising to the big occasion and improve on his record against the Merseyside club - he netted just twice in eight meetings during his first spell with United.

Salah has fared better with four goals in eight games in all competitions against United, and the visitors are confident he can continue his blistering streak this season at the Theatre of Dreams.

He is already the first Liverpool player to score in nine consecutive games but he is not the only dangerman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side need to take note of.

Klopp's men, the only unbeaten team in the league this term, have nabbed 25 goals in their seven away matches so far this season and Salah's strike partner, Sadio Mane, is joint-third in the league scoring chart with five strikes.

United's defence, on the other hand, have not kept a clean sheet since August, a run of nine games in all competitions.

Solskjaer naturally leans towards Ronaldo in any debate about the best of the best, but he admitted Liverpool's red-hot run and the threat of Salah made for a fearsome proposition.

"I'll always back Cristiano in any competition. He's unique. That being said, Salah, at the moment, he's on fire," the Norwegian said.

"We know we have to be at our best to defend against him. We have to focus on them for 95 minutes to keep a clean sheet."

Asked to debate the virtues of the pair, Klopp took a diplomatic approach as he talked up both their qualities ahead of the blockbuster game.

"Why should we compare Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah? Obviously both are world-class players, so that's how it is," the German said.

It is the ability to propel a team to silverware that defines true greatness and, on that front, Ronaldo has the edge, for now, with three English titles to Salah's one.

But Salah, whose contract expires in 2023, has every chance of improving that record after expressing his wish to end his career at Anfield.

"If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career... At the moment, I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool," he told Sky Sports.

Ever the professional, Salah's protracted contract negotiations will also not distract him from playing a leading role in Liverpool's hunt for more trophies this term.

Klopp said: "Mo is incredibly professional. He's really the first and very often the last out of all the players.

"He's constantly interested in all the different things he has to do to improve. He has still a lot to give, 100 per cent."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MAN UNITED V LIVERPOOL

(Last five league matches)

• May 2021: 2-4

• Jan 2021: 0-0

• Jan 2020: 0-2

• Oct 2019: 1-1

• Feb 2019: 0-0