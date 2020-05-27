Hotshot Werner on Klopp's radar

BERLIN • After Timo Werner scored a hat-trick in RB Leipzig's 5-0 win over Mainz on Sunday, the losing side tweeted: "Kloppo, can you take him already?"

But even as speculation builds over Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's interest in the striker, a transfer cannot come soon enough for Hertha Berlin.

Werner's team, third in the Bundesliga on 54 points, host Bruno Labbadia's men today looking to close the seven-point gap with leaders Bayern Munich, who faced second-placed Borussia Dortmund (57), yesterday.

Werner on Sunday became the first Bundesliga player in 21 years to net two trebles against the same opponents in the same season. He will seek to add to his 24 league goals this campaign against a side who have not lost in their last six away games.

The Germany international may not have much longer to rewrite Bundesliga records after it was reported that Klopp has already held a virtual meeting with the 24-year-old.

German football expert Raphael Honigstein told BT Sport: "I think it depends on what Liverpool want to do because Werner's been on the record saying he wants to go there and he is available because of a release clause which, at the worst, would cost about £55 million (S$96.1 million).

"So far Liverpool have been linked closely and there has been a meeting between him and Jurgen Klopp, at least a virtual one over the last few weeks."

According to Sky Germany, Werner's buyout clause is due to expire on June 15.

Honigstein suggested Liverpool have some reservations due to the financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic but expects Werner's move to Anfield to be completed in "August or September".

Leipzig will need to rely on Werner even more today after revealing that captain Yussuf Poulsen could be out for the rest of the season with damaged ankle ligaments. The 25-year-old forward scored a goal and provided two assists against Mainz.

Hertha, under new coach Labbadia, have won both their games since the Bundesliga resumed.

"It's tough to predict anything about Hertha as it's only their third game under Bruno Labbadia," Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann told a press conference yesterday.

21

Years have passed before Leipzig's Timo Werner became the next Bundesliga player to score two hat-tricks against the same opponents in one season on Sunday.

"They will probably sit back and play on the break. (Hertha forward) Vedad Ibisevic is the perfect player for that.

"I'm happy to see Bruno Labbadia and his passion back in the Bundesliga. In just a short period of time, he's helped stabilise the team. But, we want to end Hertha's run tomorrow and build on our performance in Mainz."

LEIPZIG V HERTHA BERLIN

Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 12.20am