Hot Bods: Daryl Poh and Crystal Huang

Daryl Poh, 23

Student

Height: 1.84m Weight: 76kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym six days a week, spending about three hours per session and I do mainly weight training with callisthenics. The last half hour of each session includes a short rest before I do some cardio exercises.

Diet: My breakfast is usually 10 egg whites, two slices of wholemeal bread, and two servings of protein powder. Lunch is fish and sometimes, more egg whites with brown rice, and my dinner is another two scoops of protein powder. I avoid beer as I am not fond of it, and I also try to stay away from deep-fried food and sugary items. But I love spicy mala dishes.

Crystal Huang, 23

Financial consultant

Height: 1.67m Weight: 59kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise on a weekly basis, either running at least 2.4km or following fitness videos to tackle specific areas. I also enjoy playing badminton with my friends occasionally.

Diet: I eat chicken salad for breakfast, but I'm pretty flexible with my lunch choices. I will avoid carbohydrates for dinner. I also do not take sweets, carbonated drinks and fried food. My favourite food changes frequently and my current favourite is burritos as I can customise the ingredients according to my diet. On "cheat days", I go for spicy mala dishes or steamboat.