Hosts are a stiff test for Spain in q-finals

LONDON • Spain face a tough battle to reach the last four of the women's European Championship when they take on hosts England in Brighton on Wednesday.

The Spanish booked their quarter-final berth for the third successive time, after a 1-0 win over Denmark on Saturday ensured they finished as runners-up in Group B.

Having beaten Finland in their opening game, a draw was all Jorge Vilda's side needed to seal a place in the last eight behind group winners Germany and an injury-time header from Marta Cardona put a gloss on their progression.

It was a cagey affair to begin with at a sunny and noisy Brentford Community Stadium, with 2017 runners-up Denmark threatening on the break but unable to find a clear shot on goal.

Spain had numerous efforts from Athenea del Castillo but Danish goalkeeper Lene Christensen was equal to the task, while captain Irene Paredes had a goal-bound header cleared off the line on the stroke of half-time.

Spain dominated possession in the second half and although their end product let them down, their opponents looked out of ideas as the clock ticked down.

The Danes' fate was sealed in the 90th minute as Cardona drifted in at the far post to get on the end of a deep cross from Olga Carmona and head in the winner.

"We knew their game - they were just waiting for the moment to counter-attack, or get a corner to score a goal," Paredes said. "We knew that but had to trust in ourselves - just keep the ball and try, try, try, and defend. We suffered a lot but we trust in this team a lot and we won the game."

On facing tournament favourites England, she added: "To play in this country against them, with the atmosphere there will be in that game, is going to be amazing. It's going to be a tough game but we are ready for that."

Already qualified Germany ran out 3-0 winners over Finland for a 100 per record in the group stage, scoring nine without reply as they continue their bid to win a record ninth title.

They will face Austria in the last eight on Thursday.

In Group D, either Iceland, Belgium or Italy will join winners France in the quarter-finals.

REUTERS