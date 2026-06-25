Hong Myung-bo takes blame as South Korea’s World Cup hopes fade

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South Korea's head coach Hong Myung-bo talks to his players during a hydration break of during the match against South Africa.

MONTERREY – South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo took the blame for his team’s limp 1-0 defeat to South Africa on Wednesday that left their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

He also had to explain his decision of leaving his captain and superstar Son Heung-min out of his starting line-up for his side’s crucial final Group A match in Monterrey, saying that it was tactical.

After a bright start for South Korea, South Africa proved to be the better team, showing greater invention and a sharper cutting edge.

Thapelo Maseko’s second-half strike made the difference between the two teams.

Wednesday’s defeat in Mexico is a shocking reversal of form for South Korea, who started their World Cup in style, coming from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

A 1-0 defeat against co-hosts Mexico put them under pressure but they were still favourites to progress to the last 32 when they took to the pitch against South Africa.

“We always talk about just the results,” said Hong. “In terms of the process of preparation and how we can put that onto the playing field, that is something that I had thought about.

“Of course, if we had known the results already beforehand, then I probably would have made some different choices, but I had a strategy in mind.”

The Korean coach said the result was his responsibility.

“Ultimately, it comes down to me,” he said. “I guess I made the wrong decisions and that was the reason why we had a bad result. Nothing more, nothing less.

“We prepared well, but compared to our previous matches we made too many mistakes in midfield. That’s why my players lost confidence. We knew how we should have played, but we should have done better. Today’s performance was simply not good enough.”

Hong explained he had left forward Son – rated by many as the greatest ever Asian player – out of the starting line-up so he could hurt South Africa later in the match.

“We thought that Son Heung-min would be better-placed when they were losing their energy, and when we could see more spaces,” he said.

“That’s why we wanted Son to be at his strongest, and the opponent to be a bit weaker.”

Son replaced Hwang Hee-chan at halftime but had little impact.

Despite their loss, South Korea still have an outside chance of qualifying for the last 32 as one of the best third-placed teams from the group phase.

They are currently third with three points from three games, behind Mexico (nine) and South Africa (four).

Meanwhile, South Africa coach Hugo Broos said his team had shut up the “big mouths” after the Bafana Bafana qualified for the World Cup knockouts for the first time in their history.

The African team, playing in the tournament for the fourth time, finished second.

South Africa, who last featured at the World Cup when they hosted it in 2010, were widely written off after their 2-0 loss to Mexico in their opening match.

But they battled to a draw against the Czech Republic and came out on top against the Koreans.

“I’m very proud of the performance of my team and I think we gave an answer to all those big mouths of the last weeks that thought that we had to change something,” said a defiant Broos.

“We just did what we did. We just did what I wanted to do and this is the result.”

The 74-year-old, who has been at the helm since 2021, also said reaching the second round was an emotional moment for South Africa.

“I said it already in the past that probably it will be one of the last games of my career and when you can end a career like I had in this way, I think everybody or every coach dreams of it.”

In the other match, Mexico continued their perfect start with a 3-0 romp against a hapless Czech Republic.

Their reward for a faultless opening stage will be a knockout clash on Tuesday with a third-placed side from Group C, E, F, H or I with the match again in front of their fans at the Azteca, where they are unbeaten in nine World Cup matches. REUTERS, AFP