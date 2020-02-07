'Honest' Mourinho concedes best side lost

LONDON • Tottenham's motivation in hiring Jose Mourinho to replace Mauricio Pochettino was clear. They wanted the serial winner to guide them to silverware which, despite Pochettino's excellence, has consistently eluded them.

Since the 1984 Uefa Cup, the club have won only three major trophies, the last of which was the League Cup in 2007-08.

Mourinho has viewed this season's FA Cup through the prism of opportunity. If he can win it, maybe it will galvanise his tenure.

But when Danny Ings put Southampton 2-1 up in the 72nd minute of this fourth-round replay on Wednesday, the prospect of Spurs advancing to a last-16 home tie against Norwich was outlandish.

They eventually won 3-2 but the visiting Saints had been the better team, particularly during a one-sided first half. The cohesive football had belonged to them and so did the majority of the chances.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's tactics looked spot on and his players were stronger and quicker. They pressed with greater intensity and seemed to be having fun.

Yet Spurs found a way to dig deeper. They did not play particularly pretty football but, in the end, it was winning football and, to Mourinho, it was all that mattered.

But he also admitted that his side got lucky after Son Heung-min's late penalty clinched the win.

Said the manager: "We were really in trouble. Lots of fatigue.

"They were better than us, stronger physically, faster than us. They pressed, they had intensity, they had chances. They were the best team. I have to be honest and say the best team lost on the pitch.

"But my team were the ones with more heart and went to their limit.

DESPITE ALL ODDS I think I did very well because I had to manage a team with so many difficulties. I'm not speaking just about Harry Kane, I'm speaking about injuries to Giovani lo Celso and Erik Lamela. JOSE MOURINHO, Tottenham manager, on the challenges he overcame on Wednesday.

"My players were phenomenal. The way they reacted was fantastic. Incredible soul, incredible heart, and they gave absolutely everything.

"So I think the best team lost but we deserved to win."

Mourinho, who complained that injuries had restricted his options, sprang the tactical surprise, starting with a back three and partnering Lucas Moura with Son up front in the absence of their injured top scorer Harry Kane.

It did not work and he switched to 4-2-3-1 early in the second half. Only when Dele Alli began to exert an influence towards the end did Spurs come into the game.

They were 12 minutes away from being knocked out after squandering the first-half lead given to them by Jack Stephens' own goal. Shane Long and Ings hit back for Southampton to take the lead.

But Lucas equalised before Son won and converted the decisive penalty with just two minutes left.

Spurs have now won their last 11 FA Cup replays, with six coming over fellow top-flight opposition.

Mourinho will be relieved Tottenham avoided a surprise exit from a competition he has not won since 2007 with Chelsea.

Taking credit for the success, he said: "I think I did very well because I had to manage a team with so many difficulties.

"The priority is to survive. We have lots of difficulties. I'm not speaking just about Harry Kane, I'm speaking about injuries to Giovani lo Celso and Erik Lamela.

"Today was a team completely unbalanced, really hard to organise it."

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE