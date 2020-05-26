Hone skills at Leverkusen, Berbatov tells Havertz

LEVERKUSEN • He has been called "a generational talent" and with successive braces in his past two Bundesliga games, it is not difficult to see why Kai Havertz is so highly coveted by big-name European clubs.

Bayer Leverkusen have scored three or more goals in 10 of their 15 games across all competitions this year, moving up to fourth in the Bundesliga table, just eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich, and they have the opportunity to close that gap when they welcome Wolfsburg today.

Their streak has been propelled by Havertz, whom former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves has branded a "hybrid of Michael Ballack and Mesut Ozil".

As such, speculation has swirled around the Germany midfielder's future this summer, with Bayer coach Peter Bosz slapping a €100 million (S$155 million) price tag to ward off potential suitors.

But that has not stopped teams from sniffing around the 20-year-old, who has 14 goals in all competitions this campaign, with Premier League leaders Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern all said to be interested.

Former Bayer forward Dimitar Berbatov knows all about taking the step to further his game, leaving the BayArena in a big-money transfer to Tottenham in 2006.

But the former Bulgaria international has urged Havertz not to follow his footsteps in making a move to one of Europe's top clubs just yet, claiming he could benefit by staying another year in the Bundesliga to hone his game.

Berbatov said: "Kai needs to get used to the sounds that are being made about him because teams are going to come after him.

"He has enough quality and if he continues the way he is going, teams will still be there, they won't go away. I would like to see Havertz in the Premier League at some point, but not right now... he should stay at Leverkusen and develop even more and get that experience which will help him for when the time comes to go somewhere else."

However, Havertz has hinted he will consider an exit when the transfer window next opens, telling SportBild that "I want to take the next step in my career at some point".

The mid-week games will be the third round of fixtures since the restart of the Bundesliga on May 16.

The two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic has also led to some soul-searching by German Football Association president Fritz Keller, who yesterday called for better financial control and a salary cap to provide greater stability for European clubs reeling from increasing wages and transfer fees.

4 Goals Kai Havertz has netted in his last two Bundesliga games.

REUTERS

LEVERKUSEN V WOLFSBURG

Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 2.20am.