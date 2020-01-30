Home of United official vandalised

LONDON • British police are investigating Tuesday night's attack on the house of Ed Woodward, the Manchester United executive vice-chairman, and have confirmed that no one was harmed.

A statement issued yesterday read: "At around 10.45pm on Tuesday Jan 28, police were notified of an incident of criminal damage that had taken place earlier this evening with a large group targeting a property in the Nether Peover area.

"Thankfully, no one was harmed, and officers will liaise with security officials over the coming days to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and identify those involved."

A video posted on social media, which was captioned: "Ed Woodward's gonna die", showed a group of hooded and balaclava-clad men gathering outside his home, chanting threats and throwing red flares over the gate. British media reported that neither the 48-year-old nor his family were home.

This marks a dramatic escalation of the tensions between the Red Devils' supporters and Woodward.

United fans, unhappy at the way in which the Premier League club is being run, have recently sung songs celebrating his death.

Woodward has become a figure of hate among some sections of the Old Trafford support, owing to the team's lack of transfer activity and their underachievement this term. They are six points off Chelsea, who occupy the final top-four spot.

United have since released a strongly-worded statement condemning the culprits and promising to hand out life bans to anyone found guilty of any criminal offence.

A spokesman said: "Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees.

"We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.

"Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this."

It remains to be seen if the unhappiness will be quelled by the imminent signing of long-term target Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. It is understood a €55 million (S$82.3 million) deal plus up to €25 million in add-ons has been struck.

The Portugal midfielder is said to have agreed a 41/2-year contract with the option of an extra year.

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN