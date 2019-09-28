Home is where Everton's hopes lie

There was a time when it would have seemed an indictment of football's big-spending if Manchester City fielded a £317 million (S$539 million) starting XI. Last week, the team Marco Silva selected cost £317 million. Everton contrived to lose 2-0 to a Sheffield United side who had one shot on target.

So if this is the battle of the big spenders, City have rather more to show for their expenditure.

Everton have ambition but, when they last finished in the top six, in 2014, their record signing was the £15 million Marouane Fellaini.

They can now name an entire XI who cost more, and not just because of transfer-market inflation. They spent £110 million this summer, even if it was offset by sales. They stand accused of having more money than sense.

Everton could argue that perceptions change quickly. They were sixth after beating Wolves. They had won six straight home games before the loss to the Blades.

Yet fans were heavily critical of Silva after successive league defeats. They can be swift to turn on a manager. Owner Farhad Moshiri's decision-making can be volatile.

There are underlying difficulties and early season issues. Everton's away form has been wretched this season, with a solitary point, but also for years.

They have not won six away league games in a campaign since 2013-14. Some problems predate Silva. Others may revolve around him.

Everton have conceded from set-pieces in their last three league games. They have let in a league-high 20 goals from dead-ball situations in his reign. They struggle to come from behind to win.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

TODAY Sheffield United v Liverpool Ch102 & Ch227, 7.30pm Tottenham v Southampton Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm Everton v Man City Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am Chelsea v Brighton Ch103 & Ch228, 10pm Wolves v Watford Ch104 & Ch229, 10pm Bournemouth v West Ham Ch105 & Ch230, 10pm Villa v Burnley Ch106 & Ch231, 10pm Palace v Norwich Ch107 & Ch232, 10pm TOMORROW Leicester v Newcastle Ch102 & Ch227, 11.30pm MONDAY Manchester United v Arsenal Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 3am All on Singtel TV & StarHub

Despite their expenditure, the spine of their side looks weaker this season. Michael Keane floundered in the 3-1 loss at Bournemouth. He excelled last year alongside Kurt Zouma, but Everton were unable to buy the Chelsea loanee, and Keane looks a lesser player alongside the £28 million disappointment Yerry Mina.

The defence used to be shielded by the relentless worker Idrissa Gueye in midfield. But he has joined Paris Saint-Germain and Everton look more open.

It hardly helps that one of his replacements, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, is injured. The other, Fabian Delph, offers leadership but not Gueye's athleticism.

Perhaps only Alex Iwobi, who has scored twice, of Everton's summer signings has made an immediate impact, but Silva still dropped the former Arsenal midfielder last week.

The 19-year-old striker Moise Kean has huge promise but is yet to score.

It is damning that Everton have already lost to two promoted clubs. It makes them look like underachievers.

But the high points of Silva's regime came when they overachieved, in spring wins at Goodison Park against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

The last Mancunian team to visit Merseyside lost 4-0, while City's last 4-0 defeat was at Goodison. Everton must hope both are omens.

EVERTON V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am