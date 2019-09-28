Home is where Everton's hopes lie

There was a time when it would have seemed an indictment of football's big-spending if Manchester City fielded a £317 million (S$539 million) starting XI. Last week, the team Marco Silva selected cost £317 million. Everton contrived to lose 2-0 to a Sheffield United side who had one shot on target.
So if this is the battle of the big spenders, City have rather more to show for their expenditure.
Everton have ambition but, when they last finished in the top six, in 2014, their record signing was the £15 million Marouane Fellaini.
They can now name an entire XI who cost more, and not just because of transfer-market inflation. They spent £110 million this summer, even if it was offset by sales. They stand accused of having more money than sense.
Everton could argue that perceptions change quickly. They were sixth after beating Wolves. They had won six straight home games before the loss to the Blades.
Yet fans were heavily critical of Silva after successive league defeats. They can be swift to turn on a manager. Owner Farhad Moshiri's decision-making can be volatile.
There are underlying difficulties and early season issues. Everton's away form has been wretched this season, with a solitary point, but also for years.
They have not won six away league games in a campaign since 2013-14. Some problems predate Silva. Others may revolve around him.
Everton have conceded from set-pieces in their last three league games. They have let in a league-high 20 goals from dead-ball situations in his reign. They struggle to come from behind to win.
-
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
-
TODAY
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Ch102 & Ch227, 7.30pm
Tottenham v Southampton
Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm
Everton v Man City
Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am
Chelsea v Brighton
Ch103 & Ch228, 10pm
Wolves v Watford
Ch104 & Ch229, 10pm
Bournemouth v West Ham
Ch105 & Ch230, 10pm
Villa v Burnley
Ch106 & Ch231, 10pm
Palace v Norwich
Ch107 & Ch232, 10pm
TOMORROW
Leicester v Newcastle
Ch102 & Ch227, 11.30pm
MONDAY
Manchester United v Arsenal
Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 3am
All on Singtel TV & StarHub
Despite their expenditure, the spine of their side looks weaker this season. Michael Keane floundered in the 3-1 loss at Bournemouth. He excelled last year alongside Kurt Zouma, but Everton were unable to buy the Chelsea loanee, and Keane looks a lesser player alongside the £28 million disappointment Yerry Mina.
The defence used to be shielded by the relentless worker Idrissa Gueye in midfield. But he has joined Paris Saint-Germain and Everton look more open.
It hardly helps that one of his replacements, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, is injured. The other, Fabian Delph, offers leadership but not Gueye's athleticism.
Perhaps only Alex Iwobi, who has scored twice, of Everton's summer signings has made an immediate impact, but Silva still dropped the former Arsenal midfielder last week.
The 19-year-old striker Moise Kean has huge promise but is yet to score.
It is damning that Everton have already lost to two promoted clubs. It makes them look like underachievers.
But the high points of Silva's regime came when they overachieved, in spring wins at Goodison Park against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.
The last Mancunian team to visit Merseyside lost 4-0, while City's last 4-0 defeat was at Goodison. Everton must hope both are omens.
EVERTON V MAN CITY
Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am