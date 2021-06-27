Home a comfort for fans in S'pore

The European Championship is in full swing and, in the past, places like Our Tampines Hub, Chijmes and Boat Quay would be buzzing with activity.

But these are not normal times.

While most pubs and bars have re-opened gradually following last year's circuit breaker, customers have not flocked back, especially as the sale and consumption of alcohol in food and beverage establishments is prohibited after 10.30pm.

Neighbourhood coffeeshops are also devoid of fans, as dining-in is restricted to just two persons.

With the Covid-19 restrictions in place, fans have taken to having the watch parties at home.

Nitin Nambiar, 33, often catches major events like Euro and the World Cup with up to 20 people, including friends and relatives.

The technical support adviser, who hosted a watch party at his home in Woodlands for the Portugal-France match on Thursday morning for his brother, aunt, cousin and a family friend, said: "I miss the boisterous atmosphere that you'd get with big groups.

"But it's also a good thing that it's less noisy and rowdy especially since there have been plenty of 3am kick-offs at this tournament.

"But ultimately, it's great to be able to watch matches with people again...That's the beauty of football - it can bring people together even at such an odd timing."

Engineer Alexius Koh, 40, has also been watching matches with his fellow Italy fans Nigel Gan, 41, an engineer, and Alessandro de Lulio, 42, a manager at a telecommunications firm.

They caught the Hungary-France match and the Germany-Portugal game on June 19 at de Lulio's home. Previously, they would lap up the fun at pubs in Robertson Quay and Raffles City.

Said Koh: "We were delighted to meet up to watch the games together amidst all these restrictions. Although it wasn't the game we were looking forward to, we were still very happy just to mingle and soak up the Euro atmosphere.

"Watching football with friends is a totally different kind of experience against watching it alone at home. With friends, it's like a mini-pot luck party, where everyone will bring food and beer to share and have a good time together... Also, nothing beats that hyped-up feeling when it comes to kick-off."

But Imad Baatiche, 36, a French-Algerian insurance broker, said watching at home is not the same even with friends present.

"There is a significant patriotism behind matches involving countries, so you want to celebrate your defeat or victories with others (in the open)," he said.

"This year, the Euro 2020 feels so different. This is my 10th year as an expatriate in Singapore and it's my first time experiencing this.

"With Covid restrictions, watching with friends is still better than watching it by yourself on your couch but it's still not the same."

Some have also linked up virtually to watch matches. Rights holder LiveNow has introduced Watch Together, where up to four friends can gather in a virtual room on its platform with a synced stream. The function allows viewers to communicate throughout the match via the live chat feature.

Nicholas Tan, 27, who works in the finance industry, has watched at least one match during Euro 2020 this way.

Said Tan: "I had two friends who had a match pass and we figured why not have a go. It was quite an interesting way to watch because it's just your friends and you in the virtual room and you can be free with the comments you make...

"I think it became a trend earlier during the initial circuit breaker where friends would have watch parties for Netflix. I didn't think we'd have one for football matches."

While F&B outlets have lost out on the footfall of football fans, food delivery services have benefited.

Food delivery service foodpanda said that there has been an increase of 10 per cent for orders across its services between midnight and 4am on match days.

A foodpanda spokesman said: "Snacks and alcohol continue to be highly ordered items... in the wee hours, the most ordered food items are fast food and popular supper favourites, such as prata."

Tan said that while he looks forward to being at mass screenings again, it is great just to have some form of company for now.

He said: "I think it's nice to just forget the misery and enjoy good football with friends, be it in person or virtually."

•Additional reporting by Clarence Yeo and Zachary Tham