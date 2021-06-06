Hollywood ending

BRUSSELS • Belgium, having topped the Fifa world rankings for the last three years and finishing third at the 2018 World Cup, are always ready for the big stage.

With a team of stars like Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois, the Belgians are capable of blockbuster performances under the guidance of their "Hollywood" Spanish coach Roberto Martinez.

In an interview earlier this week with Marca, Spain's daily newspaper, the 47-year-old spoke of his pride in his footballing career since he made his first appearance for the Real Zaragoza B team in 1991.

"My story is the stuff of Hollywood, it's for filming and telling my grandchildren about," he said.

"It started when I left my family to go to Zaragoza at 16 years of age, then at 21 I left Spain for the UK and at 44 I came to Belgium. My passion for football is what has guided me."

Following Zaragoza, Martinez's playing career took him to Wigan and Swansea - he later managed both clubs and won the FA Cup with Wigan in 2012-13 before taking another step forward to become Everton boss for three years.

"The FA Cup is the oldest club tournament in Europe. It is full of amazing feats," he added.

"After seven seasons in the Premier League, I never thought I would be ready for international football. But when I arrived I was impressed by the variety of talent that Belgium possess.

"This generation managed to be No. 1 in the Fifa rankings for three years in a country of 11 million people. We want to play another great tournament and help Belgian football to develop."

Having not played for or managed an elite club, Belgium are arguably Martinez's biggest assignment. But he has shown that he is up to the task, not only with the third-place finish in Russia three years ago, but also in this Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Ten wins out of 10. Forty goals scored, three conceded - Belgium's perfect record en route to this tournament is the sporting equivalent of a mind-blowing five-star movie.

KEY MATCH

BELGIUM V RUSSIA June 13, 3am SGT (St Petersburg Stadium)

Martinez's side also put seven goals in total past Group B rivals Russia, who they face in their opening match on Saturday before taking on Denmark on June 17 and Finland four days later.

Belgium

COACH Roberto Martinez PREVIOUS EURO FINALS 5 BEST RESULT Runners-up (1980) EURO 2016 Q-finals

WHAT THEY SAY We are stronger than we were at the last World Cup. Many of our players have more experience at the top level now. ROBERTO MARTINEZ, Belgium coach.

KEY MAN: ROMELU LUKAKU



Lukaku, 28 has revived his career at Inter Milan, averaging over 30 goals a season in all competitions. A 20-plus goal haul for a second season running gave Inter their first Serie A title in 11 years. PHOTO: REUTERS

