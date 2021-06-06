Hollywood ending

BRUSSELS • Belgium, having topped the Fifa world rankings for the last three years and finishing third at the 2018 World Cup, are always ready for the big stage.
With a team of stars like Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois, the Belgians are capable of blockbuster performances under the guidance of their "Hollywood" Spanish coach Roberto Martinez.
In an interview earlier this week with Marca, Spain's daily newspaper, the 47-year-old spoke of his pride in his footballing career since he made his first appearance for the Real Zaragoza B team in 1991.
"My story is the stuff of Hollywood, it's for filming and telling my grandchildren about," he said.
"It started when I left my family to go to Zaragoza at 16 years of age, then at 21 I left Spain for the UK and at 44 I came to Belgium. My passion for football is what has guided me."
Following Zaragoza, Martinez's playing career took him to Wigan and Swansea - he later managed both clubs and won the FA Cup with Wigan in 2012-13 before taking another step forward to become Everton boss for three years.
"The FA Cup is the oldest club tournament in Europe. It is full of amazing feats," he added.
"After seven seasons in the Premier League, I never thought I would be ready for international football. But when I arrived I was impressed by the variety of talent that Belgium possess.
"This generation managed to be No. 1 in the Fifa rankings for three years in a country of 11 million people. We want to play another great tournament and help Belgian football to develop."
Having not played for or managed an elite club, Belgium are arguably Martinez's biggest assignment. But he has shown that he is up to the task, not only with the third-place finish in Russia three years ago, but also in this Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.
Ten wins out of 10. Forty goals scored, three conceded - Belgium's perfect record en route to this tournament is the sporting equivalent of a mind-blowing five-star movie.
KEY MATCH
BELGIUM V RUSSIA
June 13, 3am SGT (St Petersburg Stadium)
Martinez's side also put seven goals in total past Group B rivals Russia, who they face in their opening match on Saturday before taking on Denmark on June 17 and Finland four days later.
Belgium
COACH Roberto Martinez
PREVIOUS EURO FINALS 5
BEST RESULT Runners-up (1980)
EURO 2016 Q-finals
KEY MAN: ROMELU LUKAKU
They have quality in every position but could be without star man de Bruyne - who suffered two facial fractures in Manchester City's Champions League final loss to Chelsea - for the first game.
Another key flair player, Hazard, is in the worst form of his career - four goals in 21 appearances this season - off the back of two injury-ravaged campaigns at Real Madrid.
But Martinez insisted: "I am convinced we will see the best Eden Hazard at the Euros.
Finland
COACH Markku Kanerva
PREVIOUS EURO FINALS 0
BEST RESULT -
EURO 2016 DNQ
KEY MAN: TEEMU PUKKI
"Eden has always been performing well for us and he plays an important role, he never disappoints. I have seen a hungry Eden over the last few weeks."
Belgium are likely to play the same 3-4-3 formation they have been using for the last five years under Martinez, with one more defensive-minded wing-back on the right and an attacking midfielder in that role on the left.
Unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, they head into the tournament in good form but Kasper Hjulmand's Denmark also look a strong bet to bloody some noses.
Denmark
COACH Kasper Hjulmand
PREVIOUS EURO FINALS 8
BEST RESULT Winners (1992)
EURO 2016 DNQ
KEY MAN: KASPER SCHMEICHEL
With a host of players plying their trade in Europe's top leagues, the Danes are led by Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen and backed by the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Delaney and Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen.
In Simon Kjaer they have a dominating presence in defence alongside Champions League winner Andres Christensen and Kasper Schmeichel is one of the strongest goalkeepers at the tournament.
Their form coming into the Euro has been impressive as well, smashing 14 goals past Israel, Moldova and Austria without reply in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifiers and there are quiet hopes they can repeat the heroics of 1992, when they were European champions.
Russia
COACH Stanislav Cherchesov
PREVIOUS EURO FINALS 11
BEST RESULT Winners (1960)
EURO 2016 Group stage
KEY MAN: ARTEM DZYUBA
Underdogs Finland will be full of enthusiasm as they prepare for their first major tournament with the focus on striker Teemu Pukki, and they are taking inspiration from Iceland, who reached the quarter-finals in their first big-time outing five years ago.
Home and away wins in the Nations League over both Ireland and Bulgaria show they are capable of putting a run of results together, as did their shock friendly win over world champions France.
Russia approach the Euro in much the same fashion as they did in their home 2018 World Cup, as a team not expected to go very far in the tournament.
Captain Artem Dzyuba will lead the line for Stanislav Cherchesov's team but there is not much else that inspires in this Russia squad.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
