Holiday hangover hits Real Madrid in 1-0 defeat

MADRID • Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Real Madrid were "still on holiday" as the league leaders suffered a shock 1-0 loss at relegation-battling Getafe in the La Liga on Sunday.

The surprise defeat was their first in three months, giving fresh hope to the chasing pack in Spain's top flight, after Eder Militao's early error allowed Enes Unal to score the winner.

Sevilla, in second, will close the gap on Real to five points with a game in hand, if they managed a victory at Cadiz yesterday.

"We were on holiday for an extra day," said Ancelotti on the team's lethargic display after the customary two-week winter break.

"The team was not the same team that played before Christmas - less commitment, less concentration. We didn't deserve to lose but we ended up with a defeat that could be a wake-up call.

"To say we were still on holiday isn't a criticism, it's the same thing that I've said to the players. We accept responsibility, because the coach was maybe still on holiday as well. We are still top, so we look forward."

Real, on 46 points, lead the title race after a run of form that included 10 consecutive wins and 15 matches without defeat.

Their last loss came at Espanyol on Oct 3, but Ancelotti's side, missing Vinicius Jr because of Covid-19, were woefully out of sorts in their first outing of the new year and, aside from a brief spell in the first half, struggled really even to threaten the Getafe goal.

Barcelona, fifth on 31 points, are all but out of the title picture, but their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season were boosted by a 1-0 win at Mallorca on Sunday.

Luuk de Jong's first-half header - only his second goal this season and first in three months - and a stunning stoppage-time save by Marc-Andre ter Stegen secured the three points in a match where the Catalan side were missing 14 players due to Covid-19, injuries and suspensions.

On the hard-fought win, Barca coach Xavi said: "It was a historic win for us, I'm not exaggerating. Missing so many players, to go back home with a win - it's three points worth their weight in gold."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS