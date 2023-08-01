Holders United States stumble into World Cup last 16 but Dutch rampant

AUCKLAND – United States coach Vlatko Andonovski attempted to put a positive spin on what was an alarmingly poor performance by the No. 1 team in the world, as they squeezed into the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup with a shaky 0-0 draw against debutants Portugal on Tuesday.

The result meant that the Americans finished second in Group E, two points behind a rampant Netherlands, who thrashed Vietnam 7-0 in Dunedin.

“The most important thing was to get the job done,” Andonovski said following his side’s match in Auckland.

“We know it’s not good enough, we’re not happy with our performance. (But) this is a fairly new team that have not been together for a long time.

“The more time they spend together the more chances will go in.”

The US came to Australia and New Zealand as favourites – ahead of England – to win an unprecedented third World Cup in a row.

But they have been nothing like the team that have dominated international women’s football for so long and will need to be a lot better if they are to go much further at the tournament.

Portugal came within inches of the win they needed to progress – and dump out the Americans – when substitute Ana Capeta hit the post in injury time in front of almost 41,000 at Eden Park.

But the US held on and are likely to face a Sweden team in the last 16 who thrashed Italy 5-0 last time out.

“It’s tough to be second, we wanted to go through first,” said co-captain and veteran striker Alex Morgan.

“This team gave everything, we just didn’t put the ball in the back of the net. We have so many corners, we have so many opportunities, we got the crosses, I mean just unlucky you know.

“And then in the last few minutes, we just had to hold it down, we had to get the result and move on, now we move forward.”