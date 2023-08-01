Holders United States stumble into World Cup last 16 but Dutch rampant

AUCKLAND – United States coach Vlatko Andonovski attempted to put a positive spin on what was an alarmingly poor performance by the No. 1 team in the world, as they squeezed into the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup with a shaky 0-0 draw against debutants Portugal on Tuesday.
The result meant that the Americans finished second in Group E, two points behind a rampant Netherlands, who thrashed Vietnam 7-0 in Dunedin.
“The most important thing was to get the job done,” Andonovski said following his side’s match in Auckland.
“We know it’s not good enough, we’re not happy with our performance. (But) this is a fairly new team that have not been together for a long time.
“The more time they spend together the more chances will go in.”
The US came to Australia and New Zealand as favourites – ahead of England – to win an unprecedented third World Cup in a row.
But they have been nothing like the team that have dominated international women’s football for so long and will need to be a lot better if they are to go much further at the tournament.
Portugal came within inches of the win they needed to progress – and dump out the Americans – when substitute Ana Capeta hit the post in injury time in front of almost 41,000 at Eden Park.
But the US held on and are likely to face a Sweden team in the last 16 who thrashed Italy 5-0 last time out.
“It’s tough to be second, we wanted to go through first,” said co-captain and veteran striker Alex Morgan.
“This team gave everything, we just didn’t put the ball in the back of the net. We have so many corners, we have so many opportunities, we got the crosses, I mean just unlucky you know.
“And then in the last few minutes, we just had to hold it down, we had to get the result and move on, now we move forward.”
The Netherlands, who drew 1-1 with the US team last week in a rerun of the 2019 final, racked up the biggest win of this World Cup with their 7-0 demolition of already eliminated Vietnam.
Esmee Brugts and Jill Roord both scored twice for the Dutch, who topped the group with seven points and a goal difference of plus eight.
Lieke Martens, Katja Snoeijs and Danielle van de Donk were the other scorers.
“I’ll surely be looking back with a happy feeling,” Brugts said. “I scored two but the rest of the team also played well.
“The confidence level is the same as before the game. We wanted to be ranked first in the group. We managed to do so, and that’s nice.”
The 2019 runners-up will travel to Sydney for their last 16 tie on Sunday and are likely to face Italy, who sit in second place behind Sweden in Group G.
Separately, Philippines coach Alen Stajcic has left his post after the national team’s exit from their first Women’s World Cup, the Philippine Football Federation said on Tuesday.
The Philippines have shaken off their status as regional minnows since Stajcic’s appointment as coach in late 2021 – they have jumped from 68 in the Fifa rankings to a best-ever 46th.
The Philippines were not expected to get out of Group A, but caused a major upset by beating co-hosts New Zealand for a historic first World Cup win before a 6-0 loss to Norway on Sunday ended their adventure.
The Philippine Football Federation said Stajcic and assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte had "decided to explore other options" at the end of the World Cup campaign.