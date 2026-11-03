Holders Spain drawn with Norway, Ireland and Switzerland in Women's Nations League

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Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Final - Second Leg - Spain v Germany - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - December 2, 2025 Spain's Irene Paredes lifts the trophy as she celebrates winning the UEFA Women's Nations League final with teammates REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Nov 3 - Holders Spain were drawn to face Norway, Ireland and Switzerland in Group A1 of the 2027 UEFA Women's Nations League after Tuesday's league-phase draw.

• Spain, who beat Germany in last December's final to retain the title, are the competition's only winners after lifting the trophy in both editions of the biennial tournament for UEFA's senior women's national teams.

• The world champions, who defeated England to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, will launch their latest title defence when the third edition of the Nations League begins in February 2027.

• Sarina Wiegman's England, winners of the 2022 and 2025 Women's European Championships, were drawn in Group A2 alongside France, Austria and Portugal, while runners-up Germany were placed in Group A4 with the Netherlands, Sweden and Scotland.

• Teams are split into three leagues based on the final overall rankings from the 2026 Women's European Qualifiers. Leagues A and B each comprise 16 teams, while League C features 22 sides.

• The four League A group winners will advance to the knockout finals.

• The Nations League also serves as a qualifying route to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and UEFA Women's Euro 2029 in Germany. REUTERS