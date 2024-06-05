Holders England beat France 2-1 to revive Euro 2025 hopes

SAINT-ETIENNE, France - Reigning champions England took revenge over group leaders France and revived their hopes of an automatic place in the women's Euro 2025 finals with a 2-1 away win in a qualifier on Tuesday.

Beaten 2-1 in Newcastle on Friday, a result that dropped England to third in group A3, the Lionesses meant business from the start at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard as they chased a first win in France since 1973.

Georgia Stanway, laid on by Lauren Hemp, fired home an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box in the 21st minute and Alessia Russo made it 2-0 in the 34th with a bouncing header after another great cross from Hemp.

Kadidiatou Diani marked her 100th cap by pulling one back from the penalty spot after Leah Williamson fouled Grace Geyoro in the area.

The defeat was a first at home in 20 competitive matches for the hosts, a run dating to the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals when they lost to the United States.

France stayed top on nine points from four games, with Sweden second on goal difference but tied with England on seven points. The top two go through directly to next year's championship in Switzerland.

Ireland remain bottom of the group with no points so far after losing 1-0 in Sweden. England host Ireland on July 12 and play Sweden away four days later in their final group game.

England started the match unchanged apart from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton replacing Mary Earps, who sustained a minor hip injury last week. REUTERS