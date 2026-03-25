Straitstimes.com header logo

Hogh hoping for Denmark debut as last World Cup chance looms

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Bodo/Glimt v Sporting CP - Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway - March 11, 2026 Bodo/Glimt's Kasper Hogh applauds fans after the match Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via REUTERS

Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Bodo/Glimt v Sporting CP - Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway - March 11, 2026 Bodo/Glimt's Kasper Hogh applauds fans after the match Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

March 24 - Denmark have the luxury of choosing from a number of in-form forwards when they host North Macedonia in their World Cup qualifier in Copenhagen, with Bodo/Glimt Kasper Hogh in with a chance of making his international debut after a superb campaign in Europe.

Hogh shook off a poor ending to his league season in Norway last term by netting against Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League to win himself a spot in the Danish squad for the first time.

With the winner of Thursday's clash set to face either Czechia or the Republic of Ireland next Tuesday for a place in the finals, the form of Hogh and the likes of Newcastle United's William Osula, who scored a brilliant late winner against Manchester United recently, is a big boost for the Danes.

"I know people can get tired of me constantly saying 'one day at a time', but I mean it when I say it - it's just as much for my own sake as it is to not get carried away by these thoughts," Hogh told reporters on Tuesday.

"(But) I'm also just a lad who can get carried away quickly, so I try to live one day at a time, even if my thoughts are flying around. It helps both in football and off the field."

Bodo/Glimt's thrilling run to the last 16 of the Champions League, where they were beaten 5-3 on aggregate by Sporting Lisbon after winning the home leg 3-0, has brought a level of fame and expectation that Hogh could scarcely have expected a year ago.

However, he has not thought too much about a possible international debut just yet.

"I hope so, but it's not like I've tried to put myself into all the possible scenarios, because then I can quickly get carried away," he said. REUTERS

See more on

Denmark

North Macedonia

World Cup

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.