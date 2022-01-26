Hodgson set to be Watford boss on short-term deal

LONDON • Watford are wasting no time in a bid to appoint their third manager of the season after Claudio Ranieri was sacked on Monday.

According to multiple British media reports yesterday, Roy Hodgson is set to be in the Hornets' dugout and a short-term deal until the end of the campaign "is thought to be imminent".

The former Crystal Palace boss has been out of a job since leaving the club at the end of last season.

At the time, the 74-year-old said he wanted to take a break from football after four seasons with Palace but did not rule out a return at some point.

Ranieri was hired in October to replace Xisco Munoz after the Spaniard's dismissal.

But the 70-year-old Italian was unable to improve Watford's fortunes, with the Hornets taking just seven points during his brief reign.

Just 112 days after his appointment, Ranieri paid the price for Watford's slump into the relegation zone following last week's 3-0 defeat by relegation rivals Norwich, becoming the eighth Premier League manager to be axed this season.

Struggling Watford are second bottom of the table, two points from safety, after losing seven of their last eight league games.

They are without a victory in nine games in all competitions, their longest winless run since 2013.

Their owners, the Pozzo family, felt they had to act now as they battle to avoid relegation after last season's promotion from the second-tier Championship.

"The Hornets' board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity," a statement read.

"However the board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the head coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status."

Ranieri famously won a fairy tale Premier League title with Leicester in 2016, but his spells in the English top-tier have been far less successful since then.

At Fulham, he was axed after just 106 days in charge in 2019, with the club eventually relegated.

If Hodgson comes on board, he will be the 15th manager at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo family's takeover in 2012.

