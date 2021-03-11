Hitman Haaland's historic haul

DORTMUND • Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland on Tuesday became the fastest player to reach 20 goals in the Champions League, as well as the youngest, after scoring twice against Sevilla in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The Norwegian hotshot nabbed a brace in the first leg to give his side a 3-2 lead going into the reverse fixture and the 2-2 draw at the Westfalenstadion ensured the hosts progressed to the quarter-finals for the first time in four years.

The 20-year-old has been on fire across two Champions League campaigns, including last season with former club RB Salzburg of Austria, needing just 14 matches to reach the 20-goal mark.

It has taken him 10 fewer games than previous record holder, Tottenham striker Harry Kane, while Haaland is also more than a year younger than Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe when the Frenchman reached that mark just short of his 22nd birthday.

He has netted 10 times in six Champions League games this season and is hungry for more goals.

"It was a hard game - I'm tired now, but to be in the next round feels very big," Haaland said. "It was a crazy game and a crazy win.

"We knew that they were going to come at us very hard, but when we scored, they needed three - to be 1-0 up at half-time was very good and it was a nice goal."

His first goal was a tap-in from a Marco Reus cutback and he also won the penalty, which was given after the video assistant referee deemed he had been fouled, that led to his second of the night.

The spot-kick had to be retaken after his first effort was saved, as Sevilla goalkeeper Bono was adjudged to have moved off his line too early. And the hitman, who has scored a double in each of his last four Champions League appearances, would not be denied.

"I missed the first penalty, but if (the 'keeper) had stood on the line, I'd have scored - like I did with the second. I was a little bit nervous on the second penalty, but I knew it would be nice to score a second goal," Haaland said.

Sevilla rued that their fightback came too late, with goals from Youssef En-Nesyri coming after Haaland's strikes. Coach Julen Lopetegui said: "We are angry because in the four halves, we were better in three. We missed scoring that third goal."

REUTERS