History not on England's minds

LONDON • England have the chance to reach a first major final since their 1966 World Cup triumph when they take on Denmark at Wembley in today's Euro 2020 semi-final, but they will need to banish a history of stumbling at this stage.

A wave of euphoria has swept across the nation and the media has showered the team in praise.

But England fans need no reminder that their team have lost four major semi-finals since Alf Ramsey led the Three Lions to their only major football title.

Gareth Southgate has been keen to keep the burden of history out of their thinking and the manager does not have to look back far for a warning against complacency.

An England side containing ten of the current squad faced Denmark at Wembley in October in a Nations League match and lost 1-0 to a Christian Eriksen penalty.

Eriksen, who is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during their Euro 2020 opener, will not feature at Wembley.

But Kasper Hjulmand's side - Mikkel Damsgaard has proved to be the perfect replacement - will be largely the same as the one which left London with a victory.

Southgate's men, of course, look a stronger side here. They are the only team in European Championship history to not concede in five games, improving their clean-sheet record to seven successive matches.

Captain Harry Kane also looks to be back to scoring form with three goals in the two knockout stage games and they look to be peaking at the right moment.

There was, however, a similar feeling among England fans after they beat Sweden in the last eight of the World Cup three years ago in Russia only to fall to Croatia in the semi-final.

"Now we've replicated what we did there, but that won't be enough to fulfil the group," said Southgate, who knows that the national mood would change sharply if his team stumble at the same stage this time.

But defender Kieran Trippier is confident that they will banish the semi-final demons here, helped by an influx of young talent - four of the starting XI against Ukraine only won their first cap in the past two years.

"The team have changed a lot and we are in a position now where we just want to create our own history," he said. "There are only maybe six or seven of us from that World Cup team, we have got so much good young talent now.

"It is there for everyone to see the attacking players we've got and I think we've taken that step forward from 2018."

Denmark's performances in this tournament, where they have responded to the Eriksen trauma in such inspiring fashion, should also keep England focused.

Southgate admitted the Danes are "riding a wave of emotion" and although they are the neutral's favourites, Hjulmand's team are equally here on merit.

Denmark, who were the second joint-highest scorers at Euro 2020 (11 goals) alongside Italy before yesterday's semi-final, have a clear structure and method to their play.

In attack, Martin Braithwaite creates the spaces which Damsgaard and Kasper Dolberg have exploited well and there is a threat from attacking wing-backs Jens Stryger Larsen and the excellent Joakim Maehle, who has two goals and an assist so far.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney are a firm presence in the centre of midfield while the backline in front of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has been solid.

Defender Andreas Christensen is also confident his teammates have what it takes to snuff out the danger from Kane.

"We know his qualities, and everyone has an idea of what we can do to stop him," the Chelsea man said. "Pierre-Emile also knows him (as Tottenham teammates)... All football players have their habits, and we must take advantage of them."

Spain or Italy await the winner in Sunday's final at Wembley.

