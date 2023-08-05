Hinata Miyazawa strikes again as Japan beat Norway to reach quarter-finals

WELLINGTON – In typical Japanese fashion, coach Futoshi Ikeda credited his players for working hard, as Hinata Miyazawa scored her fifth goal of the Women’s World Cup on Saturday to seal a 3-1 win over Norway in the last 16.

The victory meant that the Nadeshiko are through to the quarter-finals to face Sweden or holders the United States.

In the Wellington clash between two former champions, an Ingrid Syrstad Engen own goal gave Japan an early lead in front a crowd of 33,000.

Norway hit back with a brilliant Guro Reiten header to make it 1-1 at half-time.

But the Norwegian defence buckled in the face of constant Japanese pressure when defender Risa Shimizu put her side back into the lead before Miyazawa struck again.

The 23-year-old is now the tournament’s top scorer.

“I expected a tough game today, Norway also made the most of their strong points, but all our players worked hard,” said Ikeda. “I’m very happy, I didn’t think we would be able to come so far.

“In the beginning, we struggled a bit to find a way to attack, but we made various adjustments for the second half. I am glad we were able to score more goals and win the match.

“In the knockout round there are tighter matches. We shared the feeling that we should display what we can do well and play in an aggressive way.

“Whoever we play next, we need to prepare well and make sure we beat them.”

Shimizu, meanwhile, believes that Japan have the confidence to go far in this tournament.

She said: “There is still a long way to go, but I felt like I’ve overcome an obstacle.

“Among us there were only positive words. Even when it became 1-1, no one has a negative mood. We could play in a very positive way.”

The 2011 champions Japan had breezed into the last 16 with an immaculate three wins, chalking up 11 goals without reply in the group stage.