Hinata Miyazawa strikes again as Japan beat Norway to reach quarter-finals

WELLINGTON – In typical Japanese fashion, coach Futoshi Ikeda credited his players for working hard, as Hinata Miyazawa scored her fifth goal of the Women’s World Cup on Saturday to seal a 3-1 win over Norway in the last 16.
The victory meant that the Nadeshiko are through to the quarter-finals to face Sweden or holders the United States.
In the Wellington clash between two former champions, an Ingrid Syrstad Engen own goal gave Japan an early lead in front a crowd of 33,000.
Norway hit back with a brilliant Guro Reiten header to make it 1-1 at half-time.
But the Norwegian defence buckled in the face of constant Japanese pressure when defender Risa Shimizu put her side back into the lead before Miyazawa struck again.
The 23-year-old is now the tournament’s top scorer.
“I expected a tough game today, Norway also made the most of their strong points, but all our players worked hard,” said Ikeda. “I’m very happy, I didn’t think we would be able to come so far.
“In the beginning, we struggled a bit to find a way to attack, but we made various adjustments for the second half. I am glad we were able to score more goals and win the match.
“In the knockout round there are tighter matches. We shared the feeling that we should display what we can do well and play in an aggressive way.
“Whoever we play next, we need to prepare well and make sure we beat them.”
Shimizu, meanwhile, believes that Japan have the confidence to go far in this tournament.
She said: “There is still a long way to go, but I felt like I’ve overcome an obstacle.
“Among us there were only positive words. Even when it became 1-1, no one has a negative mood. We could play in a very positive way.”
The 2011 champions Japan had breezed into the last 16 with an immaculate three wins, chalking up 11 goals without reply in the group stage.
Norway recovered from a shock defeat by co-hosts New Zealand on the opening day to draw with Switzerland before routing the Philippines 6-0 to advance.
The Norwegians were without 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg after she failed to make the starting side with a groin injury. Japan took advantage and controlled the opening exchanges.
Their early pressure told when Engen watched in horror after stabbing Miyazawa’s cross into her own net on 15 minutes.
But the lead lasted just five minutes as Barcelona playmaker Caroline Graham Hansen beat two defenders, played the ball wide to Vilde Boe Risa, whose pin-point cross was headed home by Reiten.
It was the first goal they have conceded at this tournament, but there was no let-up from Japan.
They stifled Norway’s attack by holding possession higher up the field, leaving Norway’s playmaker Graham Hansen tied up defending instead of attacking.
West Ham’s Shimizu then punished a loose Norway pass by firing her side back into the lead in the 50th minute and with time running out, the Norwegians fought their way back into the game.
But Miyazawa sealed Japan’s victory with nine minutes left.
She perfectly timed her run, then tucked Aoba Fujino’s through ball past Norway goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen to fire Japan into the last eight.
Norway, the 1995 champions, depart the tournament before the quarter-finals for only the third time in nine World Cup campaigns.
“I feel disappointment now. We held our ground defensively and collectively for a long time, and the match was as we had expected,” said their coach Hege Riise.
“We tried everything we can and get opportunities towards the end. It was close, but not good enough.” AFP, REUTERS