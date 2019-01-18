Football: Higuain set to reunite with Sarri

LONDON • Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus until the end of the season, according to reports in the British media.

The Argentina international joined the Italian champions in 2016 but was loaned to AC Milan at the start of the current season in which he has scored eight goals in 22 appearances so far.

The Guardian reported yesterday that the Blues will sign the 31-year-old on loan until the end of the campaign, with an option to make that move permanent on a further 12-month deal.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to strengthen his options in attack with Spain forward Alvaro Morata misfiring and having been forced to deploy playmaker Eden Hazard as a "false nine" in recent games.

Sarri worked with Higuain when he was manager at Napoli and it was under the Italian that the striker scored 36 goals to equal the Serie A record for most goals in a season in 2015-16.

He was then sold to Juve for £79.8 million (S$139.5 million), only to be squeezed out by Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival this season.

Sky Sports also reported that the loan deal could be extended for another year subject to "certain conditions".

Higuain's arrival could see Chelsea sanction a loan move for Morata, who is in talks with Atletico Madrid about a return to Spain's LaLiga.

The Spanish striker, who moved to Stamford Bridge in July 2017 for an initial £58 million, is expected to re-join the club where he began his career as a youth player.

Chelsea are also in talks with Monaco over the sale of Michy Batshuayi, for whom they are attempting to recoup as much as £40 million. The Belgium striker is keen on a return to the south of France, where he played previously with Marseille.