Higuain set to end 'beautiful' career

MIAMI - Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain is determined to end his career on a high in Major League Soccer (MLS) after announcing his impending retirement at the age of 34 on Monday.

The former Juventus, Real Madrid, Napoli and Argentina player will see out the current season at Inter Miami and attempt to push Phil Neville's side into the play-offs before quitting the game.

Higuain has been in excellent form in the MLS recently, scoring 12 goals in the last 14 games, including a match-winning strike in Toronto at the weekend.

But with his deal expiring at the end of the season, he believes now is the time to follow his brother Federico into retirement.

"The day has arrived to say goodbye to football, a profession that has given me so much and one I feel privileged to have lived with its good and bad moments," a visibly emotional Higuain told a news conference attended by the entire Inter Miami squad.

"I want to thank each technical staff that coached me - Club Palermo, River Plate, Real Madrid, Argentina, Napoli, Milan, Chelsea and finally Inter Miami.

"I'll take beautiful moments with me in my head and in my heart.

"I had an unthinkable career and achieved more than I could imagine. It's a decision I made three or four months ago."

Meanwhile, he hopes to crown his career with an MLS title, with Inter Miami battling for a place in the post-season play-offs, adding that it would be a dream to be an MLS champion.

Higuain scored 31 goals in 75 appearances for Argentina and helped them reach the World Cup final in 2014 and the Copa America final a year later. But his international career came to a halt following Argentina's defeat in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

His club career was equally stellar, the high point coming in La Liga with Real where he scored 121 goals in 264 games before moving to Napoli and netting 91 goals in 146 appearances. He later joined Juventus and won two domestic doubles in his first two seasons.

"When you are a big player with that kind of experience and ability, you can carry the team on your back," Neville said.

"He has proven he's world class and a winner. The season is still going on though and he has to keep on carrying and inspiring a group of young players."

AFP