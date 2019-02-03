Higuain breaks Blues duck in 5-0 win

Gonzalo Higuain leaps for joy in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful after netting his first goal in Chelsea colours against Huddersfield yesterday. The Argentinian, making his third appearance for the Blues since moving from AC Milan last month, struck in the 16th minute. Eden Hazard added another from the spot in first-half stoppage time. The Chelsea pair added a goal apiece in the second half, with David Luiz scoring the fifth in the dying minutes as the Blues returned to winning ways after a 4-0 midweek defeat at Bournemouth.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 0

Chelsea 5 Huddersfield 0

Burnley 1 Southampton 1

Brighton 0 Watford 0

Crystal Palace 2 Fulham 0

Everton 1 Wolves 3

Cardiff v Bournemouth Late kick-off

TODAY

Leicester v Man United Ch102 & Ch227, 10.05pm

Man City v Arsenal Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am

