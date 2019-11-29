Higher quota for foreigners welcome

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced yesterday it will raise the quota of foreign players from three to four for next year's Singapore Premier League (SPL), a move that was welcomed by the local fraternity.

This allotment is similar to what it was in the 2017 season when clubs could have four imports - three of any age and one under 21.

It was cut from four to two in the 2018 season before it was increased to three, with one being an U-21 player, in the just-concluded season.

Tampines Rovers coach Gavin Lee said having an additional foreign player would be beneficial for local teams like his and Hougang United, who are both involved in Asian club competitions.

The AFC competition rules allow clubs to have four foreign players, but in the last two years, Singapore clubs had been allowed only two or three.

Hougang coach Clement Teo agreed with Lee and believes the latest change can help raise the standard of the domestic league.

While playing time for local players might be reduced, Teo believes there are lessons to be learnt from the overseas recruits.

He said: "It may affect those players who have been playing in the league, but they will probably learn from foreign players who come in.

"If we have got good foreigners coming in, they'll set an example for young players to follow and it will raise the standard of Singapore football and see an improvement in our league."

Another change that will be ushered in when the new season begins is the introduction of a new Under-21 league.

This comes a year after the Prime League, the domestic reserve and youth tournament for U-21 players, was scrapped.

The league, which will comprise players across the amateur to professional spectrum, is aimed at providing a pathway towards the SPL for young talents currently playing in the FAS Centres of Excellence.

An FAS spokesman said: "The competition would give an opportunity for those on amateur or semi-professional contracts to be offered a professional contract if they are deemed good enough to earn one."

Lee feels that it could help budding football talents transition from U-18 sides to the SPL.

He said: "It gives another competitive platform for a band of players who might have missed out last year. It gives you another competitive league or division and with more people playing, there will be more footballers."

Stags chairman Desmond Ong shared his sentiments, and while he acknowledged funds will be an area that will have to be looked at, it was not the main concern.

"Funding has always been a perennial issue. Of course, the more funding you have, the more resources you can throw, but you also have to be realistic," he said.

"But to me, if it's a thing worth doing, it's worth doing well. This is good because it gives a pool of young players that might not make the first team a chance."