High-scoring Roma move second with 3-0 win over Sassuolo

ROME, Nov 7 - AS Roma moved to second in the Serie A standings with a 3-0 win over struggling Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, where the league's highest scoring side underlined their title credentials and had little trouble seeing off the club with the worst defensive record.

Roma maintained their unbeaten start to the season and are on 27 points, one behind leaders Lazio -- the only other Serie A side yet to lose -- and two ahead of third-placed Inter Milan. Lazio are away to Napoli on Sunday and Inter host fourth-placed Como.

Sassuolo held out until the 27th minute when Roma defender Mario Hermoso drove forward towards the area. His attempted pass to Donyell Malen was intercepted but he gathered the loose ball, took a touch to make space and fired into the roof of the net.

Three minutes later, Malen's shot took a touch off a Sassuolo defender before Sebastian Walukiewicz turned the ball into his own net.

Sassuolo keeper Arijanet Muric kept his side in the game with saves from Leonardo Balerdi and Matias Soule before the break but Rodrigo Mora's 58th-minute goal put the game out of reach.

GOALS GALORE FOR GASPERINI'S ROMA

Roma have scored 31 goals in their 11 league games, while Sassuolo have conceded 29. The visitors came into Saturday’s meeting having shipped 10 goals in their previous two matches and were one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Malen may not have added to his goal tally, but is proving invaluable to Gian Piero Gasperini's side. The Dutch striker has eight league goals this campaign, along with four in the Champions League as he continues where he left off last season.

He joined Roma on loan from Aston Villa in January, and after netting 14 goals in 18 league games, the Italian club made his move permanent in May.

The last time Roma won the title was in 2001, while Lazio's most recent success came the season before that, and the Scudetto could well make its long-awaited return to the capital as the rivals continue to prove unstoppable this season.

Elsewhere, Bologna moved to eighth in the standings on 17 points with a 2-1 win away to 10-man Parma, one point ahead of Cagliari who earned a 1-0 victory over Frosinone. Torino were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Lecce, with both sides scoring via an own goal. REUTERS