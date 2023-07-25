High-flying Japan eager to shut down Costa Rica

DUNEDIN – Japan are eager to take their performance up a notch against Costa Rica on Wednesday and build on their flying start to the Women’s World Cup.

They hit the ground running with an impressive 5-0 thrashing of Zambia in Hamilton and want another barn-storming display in Dunedin against the Costa Ricans, who lost their opening game 3-0 to Spain.

Forward Mina Tanaka said the Japanese team were more relaxed after the win but called for them to raise their game and secure another three points to stay on course for the knockout stage from Group C.

“Compared to the first match, we’re less nervous,” she said on Tuesday. “I think we could play better.”

The Japanese want more rock-solid defending, having stopped Zambia from getting a single shot on target, but Tanaka also said it was not as easy as it looked.

“The first match was tough. We did it as a team and that is wonderful,” added the 29-year-old.

“I’m glad we got the (three) points, but I want to be more relaxed and contribute more to the team.”

Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda hinted he may rotate the side ahead of their final group match against Spain next Monday.

He said his team has grown in confidence but warned against complacency.

“I think we are getting used to the World Cup,” he said. “I think we could bring out more too, but we don’t want to be too complacent. We don’t want to let them hit us when we are not looking.”

Spain are also seeking a second win but are expecting anything but a walk in the park when they face Zambia, coach Jorge Vilda said.

He added that key midfielder Alexia Putellas is ready to play a part if selected.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner came on as a second-half substitute in Spain’s win over Costa Rica as she continues her recovery from a knee injury.

Vilda insisted he would not commit to starting her at Eden Park on Wednesday.

“The training sessions, she’s completed them very well and kept up a very high rhythm. It’s an ongoing process and we’re very happy with her progress,” he said.

“As always, I can’t tell you who’s going to play, or who’s not going to play. We’re not going to give the other team the advantage of knowing that.”

The coach also said that he is expecting a “very dangerous” Zambia side.

“I’m expecting a team that’s going to defend well and is going to be very, very dangerous on the counter-attack,” he added. “Tomorrow won’t be an easy game at all.” AFP, REUTERS