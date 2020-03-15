He's soaring to repay eagles

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Hougang United v Geylang International

Hougang Stadium, 5.30pm

He scored two goals in Geylang International's 3-0 midweek win over the Young Lions, but Iqbal Hussain was never meant to play a starring role in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) match.

After all, he was unemployed just four weeks ago.

He was released by Hougang United after last season and went for trials in Thailand where he was offered a contract with Thai League 1 side Sukhothai. The deal collapsed at the last minute last month - at a time when most SPL teams had already filled their roster.

For Iqbal, 26, it was a reminder of the unpredictable nature of professional football.

He said: "When you try to find overseas opportunities, you run the risk of not having something to fall back on. I was definitely worried I couldn't find a team in Singapore in time after that."

While every club and national coach the 1.86m forward has worked with will vouch for his physical and technical attributes, there were issues with his discipline and attitude. And inconsistency too. He has never scored more than four league goals a season since he started his career at Gombak United in 2012 and has earned just seven international caps.

Geylang coach Noor Ali said: "Iqbal has very good individual abilities and that attacking flair that few footballers in Singapore have.

"I used to be a temperamental player myself, so I hope I can use my experiences to get the best out of my players.

"I told them, football is their livelihood so they better take care of their careers. Focus or get out. So far, they have responded well.

"We are the only team to use an all-local strike force. Players like Iqbal, Christopher van Huizen, Fareez Farhan, Khairul Nizam and Amy Recha, they have to realise Geylang is the best place to prove themselves to earn a place in the national team."

Iqbal is determined to repay the faith, saying: "I'm lucky I have experience playing in all attacking positions. But, really, be it as a substitute or even as a defender, I'm just grateful for the opportunity to play.

"National call-ups are always a good thing and, with (Lions) coach Tatsuma Yoshida, every player has a chance.

"I feel I still have a lot to give and a lot to learn. The one target I have is to play overseas because I believe I can cut it, and I will prove it by being better than before."

Another player who will be relishing a reunion with a former club today is Noor Ali, who played for the Cheetahs in 2011.

The former national striker said: "Hougang are a quality side, from the goalkeeper to their front line. They have experienced players and are contenders for the top three again.

"But I am confident of the team we have too, and even so early in the season, there have been upsets with Tanjong Pagar and Balestier Khalsa holding the Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata respectively."

But Noor Ali had mixed feelings about playing behind closed doors owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Ultra Eagles and Hougang Hools are two of most vocal sets of fans and it is a loss that they can't be in the stadium cheering for the teams," he said.

"If we look at it positively, the players will be able to hear the coaches instructions more clearly."