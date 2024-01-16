Hertha Berlin president Bernstein dies aged 43 - club

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v Bayern Munich - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - November 5, 2022 Hertha BSC President Kay Bernstein is seen before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse /File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

BERLIN - Hertha Berlin president Kay Bernstein, a former ultra fan who surprisingly took over the presidency in 2022, has died at the age of 43, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bernstein was a longtime ultra supporter and his presidential election win -- a first for Bundesliga clubs -- was hailed across Germany as a win for fans against the commercialisation of the sport.

"Hertha BSC are mourning the death of Kay Bernstein. The club received the terrible news on Tuesday that president Kay Bernstein has passed away unexpectedly aged 43," the club said.

"The whole club, its governing bodies and staff members are shocked and deeply saddened by the news. The whole Hertha family is mourning the passing of Kay and are thinking of his family and friends."

Hertha, who were relegated from the Bundesliga last season, are seventh in the standings in the second tier of the league. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top