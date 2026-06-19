Herbal drinks, Weibo: Erling Haaland builds on World Cup hype to score on Chinese social media

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With his goal-scoring prowess and towering presence, Erling Haaland has been one of football’s biggest sensations for the last few years.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the 25-year-old has become an even bigger star thanks to his brand’s growth in an unexpected online market – China.

Memes of the Norwegian have flooded Chinese social media platforms, such as Weibo and RedNote, with netizens finding the striker endearing for his exaggerated facial expressions, “cute” persona and pleasant character.

Affectionately nicknamed “Ha Bao”, which loosely translates to “Ha baby”, Haaland has been edited to look like a figurine with a large head and small body, while a photo of him in two braids got netizens gushing.

Some posts pay tribute to his physical strength, with edited videos featuring the 1.95m Haaland kicking a ball so hard it gets crushed and commenters questioning if his physique is real.

Others highlight a softer side of him as he warmly interacts with fans or politely passes his shirt to the Manchester City kitman, unlike other players who appear to throw their shirts.

One RedNote user wrote: “I think he’s so cute and has a great personality. He seems to be a happy and straightforward person with no hidden agenda.”

Building on his support in China, Haaland created a Weibo account on June 6 with a video saying declaring that it was “time to clear up a few things”. He has since amassed over 789,500 followers.

Another video, which has since garnered over 1.6 million views, sees him replying questions from Chinese fans, such as how much he eats and whether he is a robot. Spoiler: he said maybe.

He also good-naturedly admits he runs like he is using a “cheat code”, before ending the 45-second video by saying he likes his “Ha Bao” nickname.

Days later, on June 10, Haaland was unveiled as the global brand ambassador for Walovi, the international brand for Chinese herbal beverage Wang Lao Ji, in an ad that has gone viral since.

Netizens praised him for his entertaining performance in which he “breathes fire” – a meme that has circulated widely on social media – and for speaking Chinese at the end of the ad.

‘Beast’

Senior analyst Gia Soh, who said she does not usually pay attention to football, learnt of Haaland only recently through RedNote.

The 29-year-old Singaporean said: “I don’t know how it started, but I kept seeing videos of him with his partner and making cute expressions.

“He’s so popular recently that even I know him. People like him because he seems like a man with a nice personality.”

Besides Chinese social media, Haaland and his Norway team made headlines before the World Cup for their team photos which featured the players in Viking costumes.

He has also gone viral for his presence in Norway’s opening 4-1 victory over Iraq as he chases down opponents.

An X user said: “Watched the match from comfort of my own house and even I got scared. Imagine being 1.65m and some 1.95m BEAST starts chasing you.”



Another user on X posted footage from BBC’s 3D Experience simulator of Haaland closing down the Iraqi goalkeeper for his second goal in that game, and joked: “POV: you’re a monk on Lindisfarne in the 9th Century.” The reference is to the English island that frequently experienced Viking raids in medieval times.