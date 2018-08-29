Henry's move to Bordeaux collapses

BORDEAUX • Thierry Henry will not be the next coach of Bordeaux, with the French Ligue 1 football club's president confirming yesterday that negotiations had broken down.

"Yes, we can confirm the end of those negotiations," Stephane Martin told AFP, following earlier reports in France and England that the Frenchman had turned the job down.

Sky Sports, the channel for whom Henry worked as a football pundit for four years before quitting last month, said late on Monday that he had refused the offer to take up his first managerial role since retiring as a player.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Henry felt that he had not been given sufficient guarantees by General American Capital Partners (GACP), the American consortium expected to take over Bordeaux at the end of next month from current owners, the media conglomerate M6.

Despite his lack of experience as a coach, appointing the 41-year-old would have been a remarkable coup for Bordeaux, the six-time French champions.

They are looking for a replacement for the Uruguayan Gustavo Poyet, whose departure from the club was expected to be made official yesterday.

He was appointed in January and led the club to European qualification at the end of last season, but was suspended earlier this month after a public outburst at directors over transfer policy.

Henry, who had been working as the Belgium national team's assistant coach, met GACP in New York at the end of last week having come to an initial agreement with M6.

According to reports, however, Bordeaux were surprised by his salary demands given his lack of experience. Reports say he also wanted three signings before the transfer window closes at the end of this week.

Bordeaux had already been turned down by former coach Laurent Blanc and Remi Garde, another former Arsenal player who is now at Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer.

Interim coach Eric Bedouet is set to take charge of the team in their next game, the second-leg tie of the Europa League play-off at home to Belgian club Gent tomorrow.

