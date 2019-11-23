Henderson won't look beyond Palace

LONDON • Liverpool start a daunting run of 13 games in 41 days at Crystal Palace today that will define their season and, quite possibly, how the Jurgen Klopp era will be remembered at Anfield.

The 3-1 win over English Premier League champions Manchester City before the international break gave the Reds a nine-point lead over fourth-placed City (25), making them hot favourites to end a 30-year wait for the top-flight title.

The visit to Selhurst Park also starts a sequence of five league games against opponents who are expected, on paper at least, not to pose a stiff test for a team who have dropped just two points all season.

Their schedule away from the top flight may, however, prove to be the biggest thorn in their side.

While their League Cup quarter-final visit to Aston Villa, scheduled for Dec 17, may yet be pushed back to January, their Dec 18 trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup is locked in. So they may be forced to play two games within 24 hours of each other, over 6,400km apart.

But, despite the fixture pile-up, the league has to take priority over other events, such is Liverpool's desire to "reclaim their perch".

Captain Jordan Henderson told the club website that "we won't be carried away" by the joint-best start to a league season, equalling City's start in 2017-18.

He said: "Look, we know we're in a good position, but we also know there's still a long, long way to go.

"Focusing on the next game, the next job, has served us well so far, so why should we change from that? All we're looking at now is Crystal Palace and nothing else."

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher also called on the team to go at full pelt for the league, even it is at the expense of the League Cup.

"I know a lot of Liverpool supporters wouldn't say this, and certainly the club couldn't, but nothing can get in the way of Liverpool winning the league. Nothing," the pundit said. "The Aston Villa game in the Carabao Cup?

"If Liverpool get through, they will have two semi-finals to play then and that cannot get in the way of Liverpool winning the league."

With the exception of Joel Matip, Klopp should have a full squad to pick from at Palace, with Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez all shaking off knocks to train.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CRYSTAL PALACE V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm