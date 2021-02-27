Henderson to miss rest of season as injury crisis mounts

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp fears Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson may not play again this season after undergoing groin surgery as he grapples with a deepening injury crisis at Anfield.

The midfielder was forced off half an hour into a 2-0 home defeat by Everton last Saturday and further investigation revealed the need for an operation.

Liverpool's Premier League title defence has been badly undermined by season-ending injuries for centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Henderson has been forced to deputise in defence for long stretches of the season and his absence is another major blow to the Reds' hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

After a run of four consecutive league defeats, Klopp's men are sixth in the table, five points adrift of the top four.

"It's not a quick one," said Klopp on the timescale for Henderson's return. "But we all hope there is a possibility for him to play a few games this season."

In a statement earlier yesterday, Liverpool said Henderson will be out until after next month's international break at the earliest.

The England international will definitely miss tomorrow's trip to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United as well as games against Chelsea, Fulham and Wolves in the Premier League plus the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with RB Leipzig.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker could also be missing for the trip to Bramall Lane after his father Jose Agostinho Becker, 57, died in a swimming accident in Brazil on Wednesday.

According to the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old will stay in the United Kingdom and miss his father's funeral due to quarantine rules and his wife, Natalia, being 28 weeks pregnant.

In more positive news for Klopp, forward Diogo Jota is on the verge of returning after more than three months out with a knee problem.​

5 Liverpool players (Henderson, Fabinho, van Dijk, Gomez and Matip) who can play centre-back and are now injured.

"Diogo trained now twice with the team," said Klopp on the possibility of the Portuguese returning this weekend. "He looks very good, in training it looks really promising, but he was a long time out."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE