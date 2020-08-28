Henderson to 'give everything' to be United's No. 1

LONDON • Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson signalled his intent to challenge David de Gea for the No. 1 spot and "play as many games as possible" after signing a deal extension which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2025.

The 23-year-old spent two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, helping them earn promotion from the second-tier Championship in the 2019 campaign before keeping 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season as the Blades finished ninth.

Financial details of the contract, which has an option to extend for a further year, were not disclosed, but British media reported Henderson will earn about £120,000 (S$216,400) a week at United, making him one of the best-paid goalkeepers. "I will be giving everything to improve every day so I can play as many games as possible for this great club," Henderson said.

"The pathway that I have been on for the past five years has been fantastic for my development and the invaluable loan period at Sheffield United has been part of that."

His return to the club is likely to see de Gea's long-term back-up, Sergio Romero, move on.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has assured Henderson that he will have a shot as a starter after the stopper told the Norwegian that he does not want to be on the Old Trafford bench.

Spain international de Gea, United's No. 1 since joining for £18 million from Atletico Madrid in 2011, came under scrutiny last season following a number of high-profile errors.

"Dean is a fantastic young 'keeper with the attitude and work rate to keep improving every day," Solskjaer said. "We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department and that gives us the competition for places."

United finished third in the Premier League last season to secure Champions League qualification.

Henderson will shift his attention to England after being called up by manager Gareth Southgate for next month's Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark. United teammate Paul Pogba has been dropped from Didier Deschamps' France squad for games against Sweden and Croatia following a positive coronavirus test.

