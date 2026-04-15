Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Katsuhito Kinoshi (centre) at the match against Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub on April 11, 2026. BG Tampines Rovers came from behind to win 4-3.

SINGAPORE – Less than two weeks after being officially appointed as BG Tampines Rovers coach, Japanese tactician Katsuhito Kinoshi has stepped down.

On April 15, the Stags announced that the 61-year-old had resigned “with immediate effect due to family reasons” and the club’s general manager and goalkeeper coach William Phang has been installed as interim coach till the end of the season.

Phang, who has served as the club’s goalkeeper coach since 2017, said: “During my nine years with the club, I have always been willing to and ready to step forward when the club requires it.

“I am hence excited and honoured to lead the team in these last six matches and look to guide the team through this ongoing title race.”

Kinoshi, a former Selangor FC head coach and Serbia national assistant coach, was officially appointed by the Stags on April 3 with the club lying second in the eight-team Singapore Premier League, stating that it was “excited to begin this new chapter and eagerly anticipate what lies ahead under his leadership”.

In his first match a day later, Tampines lost 3-2 to Albirex Niigata at the Jurong East Stadium in their first defeat this SPL season, with sections of their supporters shouting and cursing at Kinoshi and his players.

There was a similar atmosphere of discontent at Our Tampines Hub on April 11, when the Stags were down 3-2 to Geylang International before eventually prevailing 4-3.

In an interview with The Straits Times before that match, Kinoshi said he was committed to earning the trust of the fans, and while he did not commit his future beyond the current campaign, he said his focus was to ensure the Stags end the season on a strong note.

Kinoshi’s brief tenure was also blighted by a fine imposed on the club by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and an investigation by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

On April 7, ST reported that Tampines and Tanjong Pagar were fined $2,000 each by FAS after Kinoshi, an “unauthorised individual”, entered an official area during the Stags’ 3-0 win over the Jaguars at the Jurong East Stadium on March 16.

Kinoshi had not been appointed then. In recent months before his official appointment, he was also spotted delivering instructions to the team from the stands during matches and was involved in training sessions.

It is understood that he had done so without a valid work pass – the club has thus far declined to reveal when he had obtained it.

The club spokesperson previously said that Kinoshi had wanted to learn as much as he can about the club before his official appointment. Hence, he “volunteered his time to be around the club”, which “granted him the access to do so”.

Katsuhito Kinoshi during the SPL match against Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub on April 11, when BG Tampines Rovers came from behind to win 4-3. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

In response to queries, an MOM spokesperson said on April 9 that it is investigating the case involving Kinoshi “allegedly working without a valid work pass”.

The spokesperson added: “All foreigners must possess valid work passes before they can commence work in Singapore. MOM takes a serious view of illegal employment.”

Remarkably, Phang will be the fifth coach to take charge of Tampines this season.

Just three matches into the new season, Akbar Nawas was removed and it was announced that former Lion Noh Rahman would lead the side until the end of the campaign.

On Feb 14, Noh mutually parted ways with the club and Robert Eziakor was installed as interim coach.

In a statement on social media, club chairman Shungo Sakamoto expressed “full confidence in Phang” and said the club understood the fans’ concerns, adding: “In unexpected situations, my goal for the club is always to maintain continuity in the face of rapid changes.

“In this particular case, and while we begin the search for a permanent head coach, we looked internally and found Phang to be the best candidate in the meantime, having been deeply involved with the club since 2017 and holding a deep understanding of the club’s tactics and core philosophy.”

Sakamoto, a Japanese investment banker, had taken over as Stags chairman in 2025 after lawyer Desmond Ong stepped down.

Last December, Sakamoto hired ex-Japan international Tadanari Lee, who played for SPL rivals Albirex, as the club’s sporting director.

The pair’s decision-making has led to plenty of unhappiness among fans – as seen and heard in the stands in the club’s last two matches – and among several local players, who according to sources have been left frustrated by the frequent coaching changes.

And yet, the Stags have had a memorable season thus far. They the season last August with a 4-1 triumph over the Lion City Sailors in the Community Shield, were losing finalists in the Singapore Cup and made a deep run in the AFC Champions League Two campaign, exiting at the quarter-final stage.

They trail defending champions and SPL leaders Sailors by six points but have played a game fewer, with two matches to come between these teams.

If Tampines – who are next in action on April 17 where they take on Balestier Khalsa at Our Tampines Hub – secure their first league title since 2013 under these circumstances, it would be a story for the ages.