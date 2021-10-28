Hebei FC may go bust like Jiangsu

BEIJING • Chinese Super League (CSL) football club Hebei FC is on the brink of becoming the second outfit from the country's top division to shut its doors this year after ceasing operations on Tuesday.

It issued a statement saying operations would not continue until a new investor was secured.

"Considering its operation has practically stopped, the club decided that from the date of Oct 26, 2021, to cease operation with its employees furloughed," Hebei said.

Last year's CSL champions, Jiangsu FC, went out of business in March when owner Suning said it would no longer back the club.

Guangzhou FC, China's most successful and richest club, is also said to be struggling due to the massive debt accumulated by its owner, property group Evergrande, with Italian World Cup-winning captain and coach Fabio Cannavaro leaving by mutual consent last month.

Guangzhou's squad now comprises entirely China-born or naturalised Chinese players, like Brazilian-born Aloisio, Elkeson, Alan and Ricardo Goulart.

Hebei is owned by property developers China Fortune Land Development and had previously been among the biggest spenders during the boom years of Chinese football. It lured Argentinian duo Ezequiel Lavezzi and Javier Mascherano on huge wages, while former Manchester City and Real Madrid manager Manuel Pellegrini led the team from 2016-18.

Despite their largesse, Hebei had limited success, the team's best performance coming in 2017 when they finished fourth in the CSL.

Hebei official Lang Zheng also revealed earlier this month that the team was saddled with debt. "Our coaching staff paid some travel expenses out of their own pockets to bring the team to Dalian," he said ahead of the first-round Chinese FA Cup tie against second-tier Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic.

Hebei have qualified for the championship rounds of this year's CSL, which are due to be played in December.

