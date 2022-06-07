Heat is on Socceroos and their coach

DOHA • Australia's dreams of a fifth straight World Cup appearance will be on the line today, when they go head-to-head with the United Arab Emirates in Al Rayyan for a chance to keep alive their hopes of returning to Qatar for the Nov 21-Dec 18 Finals.

While the Socceroos have qualified for every World Cup since 2006, they are once again taking a circuitous route to the tournament.

Australian fans are no strangers to World Cup play-offs, having experienced both heartbreak - losing out on away goals to Iran in 1997 - and euphoria, when John Aloisi's penalty defeated Uruguay in a shoot-out to send them to Germany 2006.

They beat Honduras to book a berth in Russia four years ago after first seeing off Syria in an Asian play-off, and Graham Arnold's outfit will now need to travel along a similar path if they are to qualify.

The winners at Qatar's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium today will progress to another one-off play-off against Peru six days later, with a ticket to the Finals up for grabs.

"It's a big game for us as a country, and we are right up for it," midfielder Riley McGree said. "We are just taking it as a game that we need to prepare for and to go and win, no matter what."

Arnold's men, who will be without key midfielder Tom Rogic owing to personal reasons, will have to show the same fight as they did against Jordan, when they came back from a goal down to win the friendly 2-1 last week.

They set a Fifa record of winning 11 qualifiers in a row up to last October to top their Asian group, only to win one out of their next seven matches to end up third behind qualified Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Arnold's position is reportedly on shaky ground and another slip-up will likely result in his axing.

Both Australia and the UAE last met in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup in 2019, with the Gulf kingdom shading a tight game 1-0 when Ali Mabkhout scored following a defensive error.

That was the only win for the Emiratis in six matches against the Socceroos going back to 2011, with three defeats and two goal-less draws in the other clashes.

A draw after 90 minutes today would see the tie resolved in extra time or, failing that, a penalty shoot-out.

The UAE are seeking only a second qualification for the Finals, 32 years after making their debut in 1990, and coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena has recalled former Asian Player of the Year Omar Abdulrahman to his squad for the match.

They should be backed by a majority of the crowd after the UAE federation bought up 5,000 tickets to be distributed for free to fans making the short trip to Qatar.

"We know the coming match against Australia will not be easy, but we are waiting for the great support from our fans, because their presence is the most important motivating factor,"said midfielder Abdullah Ramadan.

"It raises morale, and increases the ambition and enthusiasm in the hearts of the players during the next match."

The Arabs are 26 rungs below the 42nd-placed Australia in the Fifa rankings, but they have no inferiority complex on a ground that will be a home away from home.

Striker Mabkhout, whose 80 international strikes is more than all the players on the opposing side combined, said: "Just 180 minutes away from a World Cup is an opportunity that doesn't come around often.

"Our fate is in our own hands."

