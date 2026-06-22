Heat and drinks breaks help smaller teams at World Cup, says Lionel Scaloni

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Belgium coach Rudi Garcia giving instructions to his players during the first-half hydration break of the 0-0 World Cup draw with Iran at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 21, 2026.

– The steamy weather and hydration breaks are helping the smaller teams at the World Cup, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on June 21, on the eve of the reigning champions’ second game.

Argentina launched their title defence with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria. They play Austria on June 22 (June 23, Singapore time) in Texas.

“(Even if) the group phase has always been historically (tricky), I would say this World Cup is a little bit more because there are more matches,” said Scaloni, who masterminded Argentina to the title in Qatar in 2022.

“The group phase has always been difficult to everyone, and the conditions, the heat and the match stops constantly. So that means that that might help the team that is theoretically weaker because they have time to recover.”

Scaloni said that effectively divided matches into “four quarters”.

This is the biggest World Cup, with 48 teams, and there are three-minute drinks breaks in each half of games this time.

Fifa said the mandatory breaks to help players cope with the summer heat and humidity but they have been adopted across all matches, regardless of the conditions.

The concept of water breaks is not new.

They were first introduced at the World Cup in 2014 on a case-by-case basis in Brazil and activated at the referee’s discretion when Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature – which factors in heat, humidity, wind and cloud cover – exceeded 32 deg C.

Some coaches have admitted to exploiting the hydration breaks to make in-game adjustments.

With the scores tied at 1-1 ahead of the first-half hydration break, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann said: “The hydration break was actually a good opportunity to simply show some things on the whiteboard”

His side went on to win 7-1.

He found fellow sympathisers in the Belgium and Austria camp.

“For me, it’s more of a coaching break than a water break . That’s why it’s very important to me ,” Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said, while Austria boss Ralf Rangnick added: “We have the opportunity to address and correct a few things. Otherwise, you can hardly reach the players from the sidelines.”

However, not everyone is on board.

Said Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa: “Playing four periods instead of two alters the culturally constructed conception of how to interpret football.

“In my view, it adds nothing and takes away a lot. When (the match) was divided into four periods, no thought was given to the effect it might have on what makes football such a captivating sport, but instead to other repercussions.”

Canada right-back Alistair Johnston was more blunt, saying: “It’s probably making some more money for FIFA... Hydration break turned into a commercial break.”

Paraguay’s outspoken coach Gustavo Alfaro agreed that “it’s a commercial break, not a hydration break,” adding “the game is getting out of hand”.

He also took aim at football’s business elites on June 21, accusing them of commercial intrusion on the World Cup and sidelining fans with exorbitant ticket costs in a sport that has its roots in poverty.

“People I know are having a very hard time, because travelling these days is very difficult, very expensive, the World Cups are blown out of proportion, the costs, everything else, and that’s why sometimes you understand the sacrifice people make to pay for a ticket,” he said.

“The essence of football is lost. And football can’t be a business, it has to be football... a very select group get to enjoy it,” he said.

“Football, we all own it, primarily the poorest, because the cheapest toy to play with was a ball , which was sometimes hard to afford, but 22 people could play with just one toy . So the power of football is immense. And that’s what we must defend.” AFP, REUTERS