Heartbreak for Nigeria as riots spoil Ghana's party

ABUJA (Nigeria) • Nigerian security forces fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of fans who stormed the pitch and went on a rampage after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday.

Outraged supporters flooded the field of the sold-out 60,000-capacity M.K.O. Abiola Stadium, after Ghana upset the hosts on away goals following a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey did the damage for the visitors, with his shot squirming under goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Despite Watford defender William Troost-Ekong equalising with a penalty, Nigeria missed out on a seventh Finals appearance in eight attempts since debuting at the 1994 World Cup.

There were high hopes that the Super Eagles - one of Africa's biggest teams - would make it to Qatar 2022 and public servants in the capital city of Abuja were given half-day leave as well as free transport from the suburbs.

Shock quickly turned to anger as fans rioted. Objects were thrown at both opposition supporters and Ghana's players, while benches were smashed amid chants of "Pinnick must go! Pinnick must go!", in reference to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) chief Amaju Pinnick.

Local security was slow to react to the violence and the pitch invasion, and Ghana's players were left to fight to get to the safety of the tunnel in scenes that will no doubt draw the ire of the Confederation of African Football and Fifa.

When the authorities finally did get involved, they started to beat the rioters with their batons and it took tear gas to break up the mob, who also destroyed the dugouts.

While Nigerians were angered by their country's failure to reach the Nov 21-Dec 18 World Cup, it was celebratory mood across Ghana, unlike 2018, when the team failed to book their berth in Russia.

President Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted: "Warm congratulations to the Black Stars, for their dogged display in Abuja, and qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"I am very proud of the team's exploits. They have made the entire nation proud."

Two other African heavyweights in Egypt and Algeria also failed to progress to the Finals.

Like in the Africa Cup of Nations final last month, it came down to penalties to separate the Pharaohs and Senegal, with the Lions of Teranga triumphing again - this time 3-1 in the shoot-out after the hosts had won the second leg 1-0 via a Hamdi Fathi own goal.

Sadio Mane was entrusted with taking the crucial fifth Senegal kick and once again, he converted to take the African champions to the Finals, while Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah was one of three Egypt players to miss.

There was controversy, though, as the star forward was targeted by laser pointers before blazing his attempt over the bar.

The visitors were unhappy with their treatment in Dakar, with their football association saying: "The Egypt national team have been exposed to racism with offensive signs in the stands against the Egyptian players in general, and Mohamed Salah in particular.

"The crowd also intimidated the players by throwing bottles and rocks on them during the warm-up. The buses have also been exposed to assaults that led to broken windows and injuries."

Cameroon, who beat Algeria 2-1, Morocco and Tunisia are Africa's other representatives in Qatar.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA