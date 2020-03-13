Health comes first, football can wait

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said health concerns must be the top priority and that the club would back a suspension of Premier League matches over the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy's Serie A has already been suspended, with Spain's La Liga announcing yesterday it will take the same action, as Europe grapples with the outbreak that has killed over 4,700 people globally and infected more than 127,000.

The Times of London reported on Wednesday that all Premier League and lower division matches in England are to be played without fans and Solskjaer said he would understand if the authorities also called for a suspension.

"Yes, I'd understand it in the circumstances," the Norwegian told reporters ahead of yesterday's Europa League first leg of the last-16 tie at Austria's LASK in Linz, which was played behind closed doors.

"Of course it's up to the experts to decide and the main concern must be the health of the general public. And the decision that will be made we will back."

The Times report said the season will not be postponed and that the plan to play behind closed doors may be implemented once the number of coronavirus cases in Britain passes 500 and the games will not be shown in pubs "to avoid congregation of people".

In Britain, about 460 people have the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus, and eight have died.

On the decision to play in an empty stadium, Solskjaer added: "These are difficult circumstances, not just for football but also in the whole society.

"So we have to do what we're told and get on with the game if that's what the authorities think.

"And the players have been the same, they have prepared for the game as we normally do. We're going to have to create our own atmosphere within the team."

In Spain, all matches have been suspended for at least two weeks, La Liga said yesterday.

The statement said the decision came after Real Madrid quarantined their squad when one of the club's basketball players tested positive for the virus. It had notified the clubs, the Spanish federation and the national sports ministry.

The King's Cup final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad on April 18 had already been postponed on Wednesday.

In Italy, on Wednesday, Juventus' Italian international defender Daniele Rugani, 25, became the most prominent footballer to test positive and the second after Hannover 96 defender Timo Hubers.

The Turin side said the entire squad will have to spend two weeks in quarantine, meaning they would be unable to face Lyon in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The eight-time defending Italian champions' star player Cristiano Ronaldo will remain in Madeira, having returned to the Portuguese island to visit his mother who reportedly suffered a stroke recently.

In other sports, the world figure skating championships from Monday to March 22 in Montreal have been cancelled, the Quebec government said on Wednesday.

In cricket, India has ordered upcoming international matches to be played in empty stadiums.

The matches include the two one-dayers against South Africa on Sunday and Wednesday.

The Indian Premier League could also be played behind closed doors, an official said yesterday, as calls grew to cancel or delay the world's richest cricket tournament.

Cricket leaders will meet tomorrow to decide whether the Twenty20 tournament featuring top international players will start as scheduled on March 29.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS